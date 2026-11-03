Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar Launches Free 3-Day Global Yoga and Meditation Programme to Mark International Stress Awareness Week 2026
(MENAFN- Life and Style News) .
'Reset Your Mind' initiative, scheduled from November 2–4, aims to help participants manage everyday stress, improve mental well-being and build inner resilience through Yoga, Pranayama and Meditation
Bengaluru, November 3, 2026: Marking International Stress Awareness Week 2026, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, has announced the launch of 'Reset Your Mind – Transform Stress into Strength', a three-day complimentary online programme designed to help individuals manage stress and cultivate mental and emotional well-being through traditional Himalayan Yoga practices.
The initiative comes at a time when growing professional demands, digital overload and increasingly demanding lifestyles have brought greater attention to stress management and mental health. Scheduled from November 2 to 4, 2026, the programme will offer live, hour-long sessions from 7:00 AM to 8:00 AM IST, allowing participants from across the world to join free of charge.
International Stress Awareness Week, observed from November 2 to 6, 2026, is a global awareness initiative led by the International Stress Management Association (ISMA UK). This year's theme, 'Shaping the Future of Stress and Wellbeing: Rehumanising the Workplace', highlights the need to prioritise mental well-being and create healthier, more supportive environments. Aligning with the broader objectives of the awareness week, 'Reset Your Mind' seeks to encourage individuals to adopt practical approaches to managing everyday stress.
Led personally by Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, the programme will integrate Yoga, Pranayama and Meditation techniques rooted in traditional Himalayan wisdom. The sessions will focus on three key aspects of mental well-being: releasing stress, calming the mind and building inner strength. Through guided practices, participants will be introduced to techniques that can help promote relaxation, improve concentration, encourage emotional balance and develop greater awareness of their physical and mental well-being.
Speaking about the initiative, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, said, "Stress has become an inseparable part of modern life, but we must understand that while external pressures may not always be within our control, how we respond to them can be transformed. Yoga, Pranayama and Meditation provide us with simple yet powerful tools to cultivate inner stability and mental clarity. Through 'Reset Your Mind', we want to encourage people across the world to take time for themselves, reconnect with their inner strength and make mental well-being a part of their everyday lives."
The programme is open to individuals across age groups and professional backgrounds, including working professionals, students and anyone seeking to incorporate mindfulness and stress-management practices into their daily routine. Conducted entirely online, the initiative aims to make traditional Himalayan wellness practices accessible to a wider global audience without geographical or financial barriers.
Through initiatives such as 'Reset Your Mind', Akshar Yoga Kendraa continues its efforts to promote the relevance of traditional Yoga practices in addressing contemporary lifestyle challenges and encouraging preventive approaches to physical and mental well-being.
'Reset Your Mind' initiative, scheduled from November 2–4, aims to help participants manage everyday stress, improve mental well-being and build inner resilience through Yoga, Pranayama and Meditation
Bengaluru, November 3, 2026: Marking International Stress Awareness Week 2026, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, has announced the launch of 'Reset Your Mind – Transform Stress into Strength', a three-day complimentary online programme designed to help individuals manage stress and cultivate mental and emotional well-being through traditional Himalayan Yoga practices.
The initiative comes at a time when growing professional demands, digital overload and increasingly demanding lifestyles have brought greater attention to stress management and mental health. Scheduled from November 2 to 4, 2026, the programme will offer live, hour-long sessions from 7:00 AM to 8:00 AM IST, allowing participants from across the world to join free of charge.
International Stress Awareness Week, observed from November 2 to 6, 2026, is a global awareness initiative led by the International Stress Management Association (ISMA UK). This year's theme, 'Shaping the Future of Stress and Wellbeing: Rehumanising the Workplace', highlights the need to prioritise mental well-being and create healthier, more supportive environments. Aligning with the broader objectives of the awareness week, 'Reset Your Mind' seeks to encourage individuals to adopt practical approaches to managing everyday stress.
Led personally by Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, the programme will integrate Yoga, Pranayama and Meditation techniques rooted in traditional Himalayan wisdom. The sessions will focus on three key aspects of mental well-being: releasing stress, calming the mind and building inner strength. Through guided practices, participants will be introduced to techniques that can help promote relaxation, improve concentration, encourage emotional balance and develop greater awareness of their physical and mental well-being.
Speaking about the initiative, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, said, "Stress has become an inseparable part of modern life, but we must understand that while external pressures may not always be within our control, how we respond to them can be transformed. Yoga, Pranayama and Meditation provide us with simple yet powerful tools to cultivate inner stability and mental clarity. Through 'Reset Your Mind', we want to encourage people across the world to take time for themselves, reconnect with their inner strength and make mental well-being a part of their everyday lives."
The programme is open to individuals across age groups and professional backgrounds, including working professionals, students and anyone seeking to incorporate mindfulness and stress-management practices into their daily routine. Conducted entirely online, the initiative aims to make traditional Himalayan wellness practices accessible to a wider global audience without geographical or financial barriers.
Through initiatives such as 'Reset Your Mind', Akshar Yoga Kendraa continues its efforts to promote the relevance of traditional Yoga practices in addressing contemporary lifestyle challenges and encouraging preventive approaches to physical and mental well-being.
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