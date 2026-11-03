GWC Group Explores Qatar–Africa Trade Opportunities at Qatar Africa Business Forum

(MENAFN- Gwclogistics) November 3, 2026 / Doha / Qatar: Gulf Warehousing Company Q.P.S.C. (GWC Group), one of the region’s leading integrated logistics groups, is participating in the Qatar Africa Business Forum to explore how its infrastructure, regional network and logistics expertise can support stronger commercial connections between Qatar and African markets.





Taking place in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, on November 2–3 under the theme “Africa: The Next Global Investment Frontier,” the forum brings together business and investment stakeholders to develop partnerships between Qatar and Africa.

GWC Group is represented by Axel Herzhauser, Chief Operating Officer, who is engaging with business leaders and potential partners to assess commercial opportunities and the logistics requirements behind them.



Connecting Commercial Opportunities with Logistics Capabilities

GWC Group combines warehousing, freight forwarding, distribution and multimodal transportation to keep cargo moving efficiently from origin to final delivery. Its cold-chain expertise adds specialized support for temperature-sensitive goods, providing a relevant foundation for discussions around agricultural and food supply chains.



Matthew Kearns, GWC Group CEO, said: “GWC has grown alongside the transformation of Qatar and the wider GCC, gaining first-hand experience in building the logistics capabilities that support expanding economies and increasingly connected trade networks. That experience gives us a strong foundation as we explore opportunities in Africa. Our approach is to work with local partners, combining our operational expertise and regional network with their knowledge of the market to develop solutions that support trade, investment and long-term growth.”



Regional Performance Supports Growth Ambitions

GWC Group’s participation follows third-quarter results showing net profit of QAR 32.3 million, up 37% compared with Q3 2025, alongside gross revenues of QAR 397.8 million. International revenue doubled year-on-year, reflecting the Group’s progress in connecting capabilities across markets and growing its business beyond Qatar.



GWC Group continues expanding multimodal routes across its regional network to give customers more options for moving goods between markets. In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Group is expanding logistics infrastructure to support pan-GCC multimodal connections. Its UAE operations are strengthening energy logistics and quick-commerce services, while new assignments in the Sultanate of Oman span industrial, retail, food and automotive logistics.



GWC Group is also building AI-enabled digital platforms in-house to improve coordination between teams, streamline the exchange of shipment information and help customers plan and manage their logistics requirements.



Axel Herzhauser, GWC Group Chief Operating Officer, said: “Infrastructure investment only creates value when it turns into functioning trade. That means connecting ports and airports with customs clearance, warehousing, inland transport and distribution. At the forum, we look forward to discussing with local partners how to build those links between Qatar, the GCC and African markets."





GWC Group operates an integrated logistics platform spanning 20 strategic locations across the GCC and Europe, with more than four million square meters of logistics infrastructure. Handling more than two million metric tons of freight annually, the Group connects customers through a global freight network reaching over 120 countries through more than 550 freight partners.

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