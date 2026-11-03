Can Anyone Stop Zverev? Paris and Turin Await on TOD by beIN
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Doha, Qatar – November 02, 2026: Two Grand Slams. Year-end No. 1 secured. Alexander Zverev has owned 2026, but Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic still have time to spoil his finish. With Jannik Sinner sidelined through injury, the Rolex Paris Masters and Nitto ATP Finals offer one final showdown, live on TOD by beIN.
Zverev heads to Paris with the biggest hurdle of his career behind him. After years of near misses, the German broke through at Roland-Garros and backed it up at the US Open. Already a Paris champion in 2024, he now has the chance to return to familiar winning territory and extend his standout season.
For Alcaraz, Paris remains unfinished business. The Spaniard has never gone beyond the quarter-finals here; a gap in a résumé already packed with Grand Slam and Masters 1000 success. A deep run would put that record right and build momentum before Turin.
Djokovic needs no such introduction in the French capital. With a record seven Paris Masters titles, he brings a pedigree few can match. Ben Shelton adds another threat, while Daniil Medvedev and Alex de Minaur will also look to seize an opening left by defending champion Sinner.
There is more riding on Paris than the trophy. Running until November 8, the season’s final Masters 1000 is also the last chance for Turin hopefuls to bank the points they need. For those on the qualification bubble, every round carries extra weight.
The focus then shifts to the Nitto ATP Finals from November 15 to 22, where the season’s top eight meet with little room to ease their way in. The round-robin format allows recovery from an early defeat, but the route to the trophy demands repeated wins against the strongest opposition.
Zverev already knows how to get it done, having won the Finals twice. Sinner’s absence after taking the previous two editions opens up the title race, and gives the German a chance to cap his first year-end No. 1 season with a third Turin crown.
For his challengers, the stakes are just as clear: one final trophy, and the chance to have the last word in a season Zverev has made his own.
Follow the Rolex Paris Masters and Nitto ATP Finals live on TOD by beIN.
Zverev heads to Paris with the biggest hurdle of his career behind him. After years of near misses, the German broke through at Roland-Garros and backed it up at the US Open. Already a Paris champion in 2024, he now has the chance to return to familiar winning territory and extend his standout season.
For Alcaraz, Paris remains unfinished business. The Spaniard has never gone beyond the quarter-finals here; a gap in a résumé already packed with Grand Slam and Masters 1000 success. A deep run would put that record right and build momentum before Turin.
Djokovic needs no such introduction in the French capital. With a record seven Paris Masters titles, he brings a pedigree few can match. Ben Shelton adds another threat, while Daniil Medvedev and Alex de Minaur will also look to seize an opening left by defending champion Sinner.
There is more riding on Paris than the trophy. Running until November 8, the season’s final Masters 1000 is also the last chance for Turin hopefuls to bank the points they need. For those on the qualification bubble, every round carries extra weight.
The focus then shifts to the Nitto ATP Finals from November 15 to 22, where the season’s top eight meet with little room to ease their way in. The round-robin format allows recovery from an early defeat, but the route to the trophy demands repeated wins against the strongest opposition.
Zverev already knows how to get it done, having won the Finals twice. Sinner’s absence after taking the previous two editions opens up the title race, and gives the German a chance to cap his first year-end No. 1 season with a third Turin crown.
For his challengers, the stakes are just as clear: one final trophy, and the chance to have the last word in a season Zverev has made his own.
Follow the Rolex Paris Masters and Nitto ATP Finals live on TOD by beIN.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment