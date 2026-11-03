Cautious Deepavali - Take Care of Your Eyes, Play Safe

(MENAFN- dentsu) Mumbai, 2 November, 2026: The word Diwali is more than enough to bring out joy and enthusiasm in people. On the day of the festival, people light lamps, decorate homes, enjoy sweets and burst firecrackers. The festival of lights brings families and friends together. However, amid the celebrations, people often forget the risks associated with firecrackers. Most firework injuries that occur during this season have a direct impact on the eyes, causing serious injuries. Year on year, eye injuries due to firecrackers have been going up gradually.



The Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Clinical Services of Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Dr Vandana Jain says “Diwali is a time of celebration, but it is important that we do not overlook eye safety in the excitement of the festivities. Firecracker-related eye injuries can range from minor irritation and burns to serious trauma that may permanently affect vision. Children must always be supervised by adults, crackers should be lit only in open spaces, and everyone should maintain a safe distance. If an eye injury occurs, avoid rubbing or applying home remedies, and seek immediate medical attention. A little caution can go a long way in ensuring that the festival remains joyful and safe for everyone.”



Eye Injuries Due to Firecrackers:



Eyes are one of the most delicate organs of the human body. Even a small spark or particle can damage the eye significantly. Along with people who handle firecrackers, bystanders are also at risk of sustaining eye injuries.



Common eye injuries during Diwali include:



•Corneal abrasions: Small particles, ash or sparks can irritate the cornea, the transparent front surface of the eye. This will cause pain, redness, watering and sensitivity to light.

•Globe rupture: It occurs when the force of an explosion ruptures the eyeball.

•Burn injuries: Hot sparks or flames can burn the eyelids, eyelashes and the surface of the eye.

•Conjunctival burns: Damage to the thin membrane covering the white part of the eye due to heat or chemicals.

•Foreign bodies in the eye: Dust, debris and explosive particles can enter the eye. This will lead to irritation and other potential damage.

•Bleeding inside the eye: The impact of a firecracker explosion can damage delicate blood vessels inside the eye and cause internal bleeding.

•Retinal injuries: Powerful blasts can cause serious damage to the retina. This will result in blurred vision or permanent vision loss.

•Chemical injuries: Crackers with high chemical content can irritate or burn the eyes when the chemicals enter the eyes.



Tips to Prevent Eye Injuries During Diwali:



•Always burst crackers in an open space, wear protective gear and wash your hands with clean water.

•Maintain an arm’s distance while lighting firecrackers and at least five metres while watching. Never hold a cracker close to your face or lean over it.

•Remove your contact lenses before going out to burst firecrackers. Do not wear synthetic clothing and wear proper footwear while bursting crackers.

•Defuse used fireworks properly by soaking them in a bucket of water before disposal.

•Keep fireworks away from the face, hair and clothing.

•Keep a bucket of water and sand readily available for accidental fires.

•Store fireworks in a closed box in a safe location, away from the reach of children.

•Never try to handle an unexploded firework because it may ignite unexpectedly. Do not approach it immediately or attempt to relight it.

•Wash your eyes and face properly after handling fireworks.

•Don’t allow children to burst firecrackers without supervision.



Tips to Follow in Case of Eye Injuries:



In case of eye injuries caused by firecrackers, seek medical attention immediately. However, quick tips can help in protecting vision.



•If smoke, dust or ash irritates your eyes, rubbing can worsen the irritation and potentially cause injury. Wash your eyes with clean water for at least 20 minutes. If the irritation doesn’t settle, seek medical advice.

•Do not touch your eyes without washing your hands.

•Do not try to remove particles or foreign objects from the eyes.

•Do not apply ointments, eye drops or home remedies without medical supervision.

•In case of a suspected penetrating injury, do not rinse or press on the eye. Protect it with a rigid shield without applying pressure and seek emergency care immediately.



The public should never delay seeking medical attention, even if the injury appears to be minor or vision remains intact. Pain, redness, blurred vision, light sensitivity or persistent watering after a firecracker incident should be assessed promptly.



We have kept emergency services available to the public in case of any unfortunate eye injury. Please contact 95949 03809.



Make Diwali safer, greener and healthier.



About Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital:

Beyond its scale, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital is globally recognized for its pioneering contributions to ophthalmic innovation. Many landmark surgical techniques were conceived, developed, and first performed by its clinicians, and are now practiced by ophthalmic surgeons worldwide. These include Glued Intraocular Lens (Glued IOL) surgery, an advanced, suture-less technique used when natural capsular support is absent or compromised; Pre-Descemet’s Endothelial Keratoplasty (PDEK), a significant advancement in corneal transplantation via suture-less technique; Single-Pass Four-Throw (SFT) Pupilloplasty, a secure, knotless method to correct large or damaged pupils; Pinhole Pupilloplasty (PPP), designed to improve visual quality in patients with highly irregular corneas; and Corneal Allogenic Intrastromal Ring Segments (CAIRS) for the treatment of keratoconus and other corneal ectasias.

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