South Africa’s Leading Scholars Inducted into the Academy of Science of South Africa in its 30th Anniversary Year
(MENAFN- Assaf Academy of Science of South Africa) 2026 marks a significant milestone for the Academy of Science of South Africa (ASSAf), as it celebrates 30 years of advancing science and scholarship for the benefit of society. In this landmark year, the Academy welcomed a new cohort of distinguished scholars and scientists into its ranks, with 78 exceptional individuals formally inaugurated as Members at ASSAf’s Annual Awards Ceremony on 29 October 2026.
ASSAf, the official academy of science for South Africa, recognises and celebrates scholarly excellence across all fields of academic endeavour. Election to Membership represents one of the highest honours a South African scholar can achieve, acknowledging both outstanding research contributions and dedicated service to society.
Each year, new Members are elected through a rigorous peer-review process conducted by the full Academy Membership. Collectively, ASSAf Members embody South Africa’s intellectual leadership and play a vital role in advancing evidence-based knowledge for the public good.
The addition of the 2026 cohort brings the total number of ASSAf Members to 843.
The newly elected Members are:
NAMEINTRO
Tamiru AbiyeTamiru Abiye is Professor of Hydrogeology in the School of Geosciences at the University of the Witwatersrand.
Rasheed AdelekeRasheed Adeleke is Professor of Microbiology and DSI/NRF SARChI Research Chair in Phytomicrobiome and Circular Agriculture at North-West University.
James AllisonJames Allison is Distinguished Professor in the Department of Statistics and the Centre for Augmented Intelligence and Data Science at the University of South Africa.
Kingsley AyisiKingsley Ayisi holds the SARChI Research Chair in Agroecosystems, Innovation and Society Nexus at the University of Limpopo.
Justin Bradfield Justin Bradfield is Associate Professor at the Palaeo-Research Institute, University of Johannesburg.
Roelof BurgerRoelof Burger is Director of the Centre for Global Change and Professor in the Unit for Environmental Sciences and Management at North-West University.
Felicity BurtFelicity Burt is Professor and SARChI Research Chair in Emerging Viral Zoonoses in the Division of Virology at the University of the Free State and the National Health Laboratory Service.
Willie ChinyamurindiWillie Chinyamurindi is Professor in the Department of Applied Management, Administration and Ethical Leadership at the University of Fort Hare.
Anil ChuturgoonAnil Chuturgoon is Professor and Chair of Medical Biochemistry at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.P
Daryl CodronDaryl Codron is Professor in the Department of Zoology and Entomology at the University of the Free State.
Nuraan DavidsNuraan Davids is Professor of Education Policy Studies at Stellenbosch University, where she currently serves as Chair of the department.
Sinead Delany‑MoretlweSinead Delany Moretlwe is Professor of Global Health and Infectious Diseases at the University of the Witwatersrand and Director of Research at Wits RHI.
Langelihle DlaminiLangelihle Dlamini is Head of the Department of Chemical Sciences at the University of Johannesburg and a specialist in materials chemistry.
Shengzhi DuShengzhi Du is SARChI Chair in Next Generation Telemanipulation and Teleoperation Platforms and Full Professor at Tshwane University of Technology.
Timothy DubeTimothy Dube is Full Professor of Geospatial Science and Director of the Institute for Water Studies at the University of the Western Cape.
Blassan GeorgeBlassan George is Professor of Biomedical Sciences at the University of Johannesburg, specialising in phytochemistry, medicinal plants, and photodynamic therapy for cancer
Penny Govender Penny Govender is Full Professor of Chemistry at the University of Johannesburg and Director of the Research Capacity Development Unit in the Postgraduate School.
Sudan HansrajSudan Hansraj is Professor of Applied Mathematics at the University of KwaZulu Natal, specialising in general relativity and mathematical physics.
Joanne Hardman Joanne Hardman is Professor in the School of Education at the University of Cape Town.
Trevor Hill Trevor Hill is Professor of Geography and Academic Leader of Research in the School of Agricultural, Earth and Environmental Sciences at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.
Bettine Jansen van VuurenBettine Jansen van Vuuren is Professor and Registrar at the University of Johannesburg.
Denis KalumbaDenis Kalumba is Professor of Geotechnical Engineering in the Department of Civil Engineering at the University of Cape Town.
Jonathan KlaarenJonathan Klaaren is Professor in the School of Law and at the Wits Institute for Social and Economic Research (WiSER), University of the Witwatersrand.
Tamara KredoTamara Kredo is Director of the Health Systems Research Unit at the South African Medical Research Council and Professor Extra ordinary at Stellenbosch University.
Sheena Kuttan PillaiSheena Kuttan Pillai is Full Professor and DSTI/NRF SARChI Chair in Wastewater Treatment and Reuse at the Durban University of Technology.
Elmien Lesch Elmien Lesch is a Professor of Psychology at Stellenbosch University.
Zané LombardZané Lombard is the Roche Research Chair in Precision Medicine & Genomics at the Sydney Brenner Institute for Molecular Bioscience, University of the Witwatersrand.
Malik MaazaMalik Maaza is a Professor at the University of South Africa and holds the UNESCO UNISA-iThemba LABS/NRF Africa Chair in Nanosciences and Nanotechnologies.
Tafadzwanashe MabhaudhiTafadzwanashe Mabhaudhi is a Professor of Climate Change, Food Systems, and Health at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine and Executive Director of the UNU Hub on REACH-AFRICA at the University of Pretoria.
Nonhlangabezo MabubaNonhlangabezo Mabuba is a Full Professor in the Department of Chemical Sciences and Acting Director of the Centre for Nanomaterial Science Research at the University of Johannesburg.
Niren MaharajNiren Ray Maharaj is Full Professor and Academic Head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the University of the Free State.
Linda MalanLinda Malan is a Professor in Nutrition at the Centre of Excellence for Nutrition, North-West University.
Admire MareAdmire Mare is Full Professor and Head of the Department of Communication and Media Studies at the University of Johannesburg.
Phatu MashelaPhatu Mashela is Research Chair in Regenerative Agricultural Remedies and Senior Professor at the University of Limpopo.
Sarah MeiringSarah Muriel Meiring is Full Professor and Principal Scientist in the Department of Haematology and Cell Biology at the University of the Free State and National Health Laboratory Service.
Aletta MillenAletta Millen is Professor in Physiology, Assistant Dean: Research, and Interim Director of the Wits BioHub at the University of the Witwatersrand.
Mathildah MokgatleMathildah Mokgatle is Professor of Public Health, Vice Dean of the School of Health Care Sciences, and Head of Public Health at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University.
Ara MonadjemAra Monadjem is Head of Department and full Professor of Zoology at the University of Pretoria.
Neo MorojeleNeo Morojele is Professor of Psychology and Head of Department at the University of Johannesburg.
Patience Mthunzi-KufaPatience Mthunzi-Kufa is Head/Lead of the Centre for Photonics at the University of South Africa (UNISA).
Tricia NaickerTricia Naicker is Full Professor and Director of the Catalysis and Peptide Research Unit at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.
Ryan NefdtRyan Nefdt is Professor of Philosophy at the University of Cape Town.
Fulufhelo NemavholaFulufhelo Nemavhola is Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research, Innovation and Engagement at Durban University of Technology.
Eftychia NikolaidouEftychia Nikolaidou is Professor and Head of the School of Economics at the University of Cape Town.
Patrick NjobehPatrick Njobeh is a Full Professor in the Department of Biotechnology and Food Technology at the University of Johannesburg.
Nnamdi NwuluNnamdi Nwulu is a Professor of Sustainable Cyber-Physical Engineering Systems at the University of Johannesburg.
Farai NyabadzaFarai Nyabadza is a Professor and Head of the Department of Mathematics and Applied Mathematics at the University of Johannesburg.
Martin NyagaMartin Nyaga is a Full Professor in the Next Generation Sequencing Unit and Division of Virology at the University of the Free State.
Catherine OrrellCatherine Orrell is the Unit Director of the HIV and Other Infectious Diseases Research Unit at the South African Medical Research Council and a Full Professor at the University of Cape Town.
Michael PillayMichael Pillay is a Distinguished Professor in the Department of Life and Consumer Sciences at the University of South Africa (UNISA).
Aletta PrinslooAletta Elizabeth Prinsloo is a Professor of Physics at the University of Johannesburg.
Sam RamailaSam Ramaila is Full Professor in the Department of Mathematics, Science and Technology Education at the University of Johannesburg.
Jianwei RenJianwei Ren is Full Professor and Deputy Director of the Institute for Applied Materials in the Department of Chemical Engineering at the University of Pretoria.
Karen RenaudKaren Renaud is a Reader at the University of Strathclyde and a Visiting Professor at Rhodes University.
Anthea RhodaAnthea Rhoda is Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Academic at the University of the Free State.
Benjamin RosmanBenjamin Rosman is Professor in the School of Computer Science and Applied Mathematics and founding Director of the Machine Intelligence and Neural Discovery (MIND) Institute at the University of the Witwatersrand.
Puleng SegaloPuleng Segalo is the Chief Albert Luthuli Research Chair and Professor of Psychology at the University of South Africa.
Sa'diyya ShaikhSa'diyya Shaikh is Professor in the Department for the Study of Religions and Director of the Centre for Contemporary Islam at the University of Cape Town.
Tanusha SinghTanusha Singh is the Master of Public Health Coordinator at the University of Johannesburg.
Sudesh SivarasuSudesh Sivarasu is the DSTI/NRF SARChI Chair in Biomedical Engineering Innovation at the University of Cape Town.
Benjamin SmartBenjamin Smart is a Full Professor at the University of Johannesburg and Director of the Centre for Philosophy of Epidemiology, Medicine and Public Health.
Claire SpottiswoodeClaire Spottiswoode is the Pola Pasvolsky Chair in Conservation Biology at the University of Cape Town and Co-Director of the Max Planck–UCT Centre for Behaviour and Coevolution.
Renee StreetRenée Street is Director of the Environment & Health Research Unit at the South African Medical Research Council and a Visiting Professor at the University of Johannesburg.
Lagouge TartibuLagouge Tartibu is Full Professor in the Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering at the University of Johannesburg.
Donrich ThaldarDonrich Thaldar is Full Professor of Law at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.
Kevin ThomasKevin Thomas is Professor in the Department of Psychology and Dean of the Faculty of Humanities at the University of Pretoria.
Christi van der WesthuizenChristi van der Westhuizen is Professor of Sociology at the University of the Western Cape.
Cornelis van WalbeekCornelis van Walbeek is Professor in the School of Economics at the University of Cape Town.
Anna-Mart van WykAnna-Mart van Wyk is Professor of International Relations in the Department of Politics and International Relations at the University of Johannesburg.
Jo-Ansie van WykJo-Ansie van Wyk is Research Professor in the Department of Political Sciences at the University of South Africa.
Gert van ZylGert van Zyl is Professor in the Division of Medical Virology at Stellenbosch University and Principal Pathologist at the National Health Laboratory Service, Tygerberg.
Mariza VorsterMariza Vorster is Head of the Department of Nuclear Medicine at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.
Nicola WagnerNicola Wagner is Professor of Geology and Director of the DSTI-NRF Centre of Excellence for Integrated Mineral and Energy Resource Analysis (CIMERA) at the University of Johannesburg.
Adam WestAdam West is Professor in the Department of Biological Sciences at the University of Cape Town.
Quentin WilliamsQuentin Williams is Professor in the Department of Linguistics and Director of the Centre for Multilingualism and Diversities Research at the University of the Western Cape.
Caradee WrightCaradee Wright is Chief Specialist Scientist at the South African Medical Research Council and Professor at the University of Pretoria.
Abdullahi YusufAbdullahi Yusuf is Professor in the Department of Zoology and Entomology at the University of Pretoria.
Caliphs ZvinowandaCaliphs Zvinowanda is Professor in the Department of Chemical Sciences at the University of Johannesburg.
Honorary Foreign Associate
In addition to welcoming its new Members, ASSAf is pleased to announce the election of Prof Tan Tieniu as an Honorary Foreign Associate Member of the Academy. This distinguished category recognises outstanding scientists and scholars based outside South Africa who have a significant connection to, or have made an important contribution to, the country's scientific and scholarly landscape.
Honorary Foreign Associate Members are individuals who were born in South Africa, have undertaken a significant part of their work in the country, and/or have contributed significantly to science and scholarship in South Africa, particularly where their contributions have translated into public benefit. Candidates are nominated by a member of ASSAf Council.
Prof Tan is an internationally distinguished scientist whose extraordinary academic achievements and sustained global impact are matched by a deep commitment to advancing science, higher education and technological development in South Africa. He has played an increasingly important role in strengthening scientific and higher education cooperation between China and South Africa. Through his leadership positions at the Chinese Academy of Sciences and, subsequently, at Nanjing University, he has actively promoted sustained institutional engagement with South African universities, science academies and government departments.
Prof Tan’s election brings the total number of Honorary Foreign Associate Members of the Academy to seven.
ENDS
ASSAf, the official academy of science for South Africa, recognises and celebrates scholarly excellence across all fields of academic endeavour. Election to Membership represents one of the highest honours a South African scholar can achieve, acknowledging both outstanding research contributions and dedicated service to society.
Each year, new Members are elected through a rigorous peer-review process conducted by the full Academy Membership. Collectively, ASSAf Members embody South Africa’s intellectual leadership and play a vital role in advancing evidence-based knowledge for the public good.
The addition of the 2026 cohort brings the total number of ASSAf Members to 843.
The newly elected Members are:
NAMEINTRO
Tamiru AbiyeTamiru Abiye is Professor of Hydrogeology in the School of Geosciences at the University of the Witwatersrand.
Rasheed AdelekeRasheed Adeleke is Professor of Microbiology and DSI/NRF SARChI Research Chair in Phytomicrobiome and Circular Agriculture at North-West University.
James AllisonJames Allison is Distinguished Professor in the Department of Statistics and the Centre for Augmented Intelligence and Data Science at the University of South Africa.
Kingsley AyisiKingsley Ayisi holds the SARChI Research Chair in Agroecosystems, Innovation and Society Nexus at the University of Limpopo.
Justin Bradfield Justin Bradfield is Associate Professor at the Palaeo-Research Institute, University of Johannesburg.
Roelof BurgerRoelof Burger is Director of the Centre for Global Change and Professor in the Unit for Environmental Sciences and Management at North-West University.
Felicity BurtFelicity Burt is Professor and SARChI Research Chair in Emerging Viral Zoonoses in the Division of Virology at the University of the Free State and the National Health Laboratory Service.
Willie ChinyamurindiWillie Chinyamurindi is Professor in the Department of Applied Management, Administration and Ethical Leadership at the University of Fort Hare.
Anil ChuturgoonAnil Chuturgoon is Professor and Chair of Medical Biochemistry at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.P
Daryl CodronDaryl Codron is Professor in the Department of Zoology and Entomology at the University of the Free State.
Nuraan DavidsNuraan Davids is Professor of Education Policy Studies at Stellenbosch University, where she currently serves as Chair of the department.
Sinead Delany‑MoretlweSinead Delany Moretlwe is Professor of Global Health and Infectious Diseases at the University of the Witwatersrand and Director of Research at Wits RHI.
Langelihle DlaminiLangelihle Dlamini is Head of the Department of Chemical Sciences at the University of Johannesburg and a specialist in materials chemistry.
Shengzhi DuShengzhi Du is SARChI Chair in Next Generation Telemanipulation and Teleoperation Platforms and Full Professor at Tshwane University of Technology.
Timothy DubeTimothy Dube is Full Professor of Geospatial Science and Director of the Institute for Water Studies at the University of the Western Cape.
Blassan GeorgeBlassan George is Professor of Biomedical Sciences at the University of Johannesburg, specialising in phytochemistry, medicinal plants, and photodynamic therapy for cancer
Penny Govender Penny Govender is Full Professor of Chemistry at the University of Johannesburg and Director of the Research Capacity Development Unit in the Postgraduate School.
Sudan HansrajSudan Hansraj is Professor of Applied Mathematics at the University of KwaZulu Natal, specialising in general relativity and mathematical physics.
Joanne Hardman Joanne Hardman is Professor in the School of Education at the University of Cape Town.
Trevor Hill Trevor Hill is Professor of Geography and Academic Leader of Research in the School of Agricultural, Earth and Environmental Sciences at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.
Bettine Jansen van VuurenBettine Jansen van Vuuren is Professor and Registrar at the University of Johannesburg.
Denis KalumbaDenis Kalumba is Professor of Geotechnical Engineering in the Department of Civil Engineering at the University of Cape Town.
Jonathan KlaarenJonathan Klaaren is Professor in the School of Law and at the Wits Institute for Social and Economic Research (WiSER), University of the Witwatersrand.
Tamara KredoTamara Kredo is Director of the Health Systems Research Unit at the South African Medical Research Council and Professor Extra ordinary at Stellenbosch University.
Sheena Kuttan PillaiSheena Kuttan Pillai is Full Professor and DSTI/NRF SARChI Chair in Wastewater Treatment and Reuse at the Durban University of Technology.
Elmien Lesch Elmien Lesch is a Professor of Psychology at Stellenbosch University.
Zané LombardZané Lombard is the Roche Research Chair in Precision Medicine & Genomics at the Sydney Brenner Institute for Molecular Bioscience, University of the Witwatersrand.
Malik MaazaMalik Maaza is a Professor at the University of South Africa and holds the UNESCO UNISA-iThemba LABS/NRF Africa Chair in Nanosciences and Nanotechnologies.
Tafadzwanashe MabhaudhiTafadzwanashe Mabhaudhi is a Professor of Climate Change, Food Systems, and Health at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine and Executive Director of the UNU Hub on REACH-AFRICA at the University of Pretoria.
Nonhlangabezo MabubaNonhlangabezo Mabuba is a Full Professor in the Department of Chemical Sciences and Acting Director of the Centre for Nanomaterial Science Research at the University of Johannesburg.
Niren MaharajNiren Ray Maharaj is Full Professor and Academic Head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the University of the Free State.
Linda MalanLinda Malan is a Professor in Nutrition at the Centre of Excellence for Nutrition, North-West University.
Admire MareAdmire Mare is Full Professor and Head of the Department of Communication and Media Studies at the University of Johannesburg.
Phatu MashelaPhatu Mashela is Research Chair in Regenerative Agricultural Remedies and Senior Professor at the University of Limpopo.
Sarah MeiringSarah Muriel Meiring is Full Professor and Principal Scientist in the Department of Haematology and Cell Biology at the University of the Free State and National Health Laboratory Service.
Aletta MillenAletta Millen is Professor in Physiology, Assistant Dean: Research, and Interim Director of the Wits BioHub at the University of the Witwatersrand.
Mathildah MokgatleMathildah Mokgatle is Professor of Public Health, Vice Dean of the School of Health Care Sciences, and Head of Public Health at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University.
Ara MonadjemAra Monadjem is Head of Department and full Professor of Zoology at the University of Pretoria.
Neo MorojeleNeo Morojele is Professor of Psychology and Head of Department at the University of Johannesburg.
Patience Mthunzi-KufaPatience Mthunzi-Kufa is Head/Lead of the Centre for Photonics at the University of South Africa (UNISA).
Tricia NaickerTricia Naicker is Full Professor and Director of the Catalysis and Peptide Research Unit at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.
Ryan NefdtRyan Nefdt is Professor of Philosophy at the University of Cape Town.
Fulufhelo NemavholaFulufhelo Nemavhola is Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research, Innovation and Engagement at Durban University of Technology.
Eftychia NikolaidouEftychia Nikolaidou is Professor and Head of the School of Economics at the University of Cape Town.
Patrick NjobehPatrick Njobeh is a Full Professor in the Department of Biotechnology and Food Technology at the University of Johannesburg.
Nnamdi NwuluNnamdi Nwulu is a Professor of Sustainable Cyber-Physical Engineering Systems at the University of Johannesburg.
Farai NyabadzaFarai Nyabadza is a Professor and Head of the Department of Mathematics and Applied Mathematics at the University of Johannesburg.
Martin NyagaMartin Nyaga is a Full Professor in the Next Generation Sequencing Unit and Division of Virology at the University of the Free State.
Catherine OrrellCatherine Orrell is the Unit Director of the HIV and Other Infectious Diseases Research Unit at the South African Medical Research Council and a Full Professor at the University of Cape Town.
Michael PillayMichael Pillay is a Distinguished Professor in the Department of Life and Consumer Sciences at the University of South Africa (UNISA).
Aletta PrinslooAletta Elizabeth Prinsloo is a Professor of Physics at the University of Johannesburg.
Sam RamailaSam Ramaila is Full Professor in the Department of Mathematics, Science and Technology Education at the University of Johannesburg.
Jianwei RenJianwei Ren is Full Professor and Deputy Director of the Institute for Applied Materials in the Department of Chemical Engineering at the University of Pretoria.
Karen RenaudKaren Renaud is a Reader at the University of Strathclyde and a Visiting Professor at Rhodes University.
Anthea RhodaAnthea Rhoda is Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Academic at the University of the Free State.
Benjamin RosmanBenjamin Rosman is Professor in the School of Computer Science and Applied Mathematics and founding Director of the Machine Intelligence and Neural Discovery (MIND) Institute at the University of the Witwatersrand.
Puleng SegaloPuleng Segalo is the Chief Albert Luthuli Research Chair and Professor of Psychology at the University of South Africa.
Sa'diyya ShaikhSa'diyya Shaikh is Professor in the Department for the Study of Religions and Director of the Centre for Contemporary Islam at the University of Cape Town.
Tanusha SinghTanusha Singh is the Master of Public Health Coordinator at the University of Johannesburg.
Sudesh SivarasuSudesh Sivarasu is the DSTI/NRF SARChI Chair in Biomedical Engineering Innovation at the University of Cape Town.
Benjamin SmartBenjamin Smart is a Full Professor at the University of Johannesburg and Director of the Centre for Philosophy of Epidemiology, Medicine and Public Health.
Claire SpottiswoodeClaire Spottiswoode is the Pola Pasvolsky Chair in Conservation Biology at the University of Cape Town and Co-Director of the Max Planck–UCT Centre for Behaviour and Coevolution.
Renee StreetRenée Street is Director of the Environment & Health Research Unit at the South African Medical Research Council and a Visiting Professor at the University of Johannesburg.
Lagouge TartibuLagouge Tartibu is Full Professor in the Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering at the University of Johannesburg.
Donrich ThaldarDonrich Thaldar is Full Professor of Law at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.
Kevin ThomasKevin Thomas is Professor in the Department of Psychology and Dean of the Faculty of Humanities at the University of Pretoria.
Christi van der WesthuizenChristi van der Westhuizen is Professor of Sociology at the University of the Western Cape.
Cornelis van WalbeekCornelis van Walbeek is Professor in the School of Economics at the University of Cape Town.
Anna-Mart van WykAnna-Mart van Wyk is Professor of International Relations in the Department of Politics and International Relations at the University of Johannesburg.
Jo-Ansie van WykJo-Ansie van Wyk is Research Professor in the Department of Political Sciences at the University of South Africa.
Gert van ZylGert van Zyl is Professor in the Division of Medical Virology at Stellenbosch University and Principal Pathologist at the National Health Laboratory Service, Tygerberg.
Mariza VorsterMariza Vorster is Head of the Department of Nuclear Medicine at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.
Nicola WagnerNicola Wagner is Professor of Geology and Director of the DSTI-NRF Centre of Excellence for Integrated Mineral and Energy Resource Analysis (CIMERA) at the University of Johannesburg.
Adam WestAdam West is Professor in the Department of Biological Sciences at the University of Cape Town.
Quentin WilliamsQuentin Williams is Professor in the Department of Linguistics and Director of the Centre for Multilingualism and Diversities Research at the University of the Western Cape.
Caradee WrightCaradee Wright is Chief Specialist Scientist at the South African Medical Research Council and Professor at the University of Pretoria.
Abdullahi YusufAbdullahi Yusuf is Professor in the Department of Zoology and Entomology at the University of Pretoria.
Caliphs ZvinowandaCaliphs Zvinowanda is Professor in the Department of Chemical Sciences at the University of Johannesburg.
Honorary Foreign Associate
In addition to welcoming its new Members, ASSAf is pleased to announce the election of Prof Tan Tieniu as an Honorary Foreign Associate Member of the Academy. This distinguished category recognises outstanding scientists and scholars based outside South Africa who have a significant connection to, or have made an important contribution to, the country's scientific and scholarly landscape.
Honorary Foreign Associate Members are individuals who were born in South Africa, have undertaken a significant part of their work in the country, and/or have contributed significantly to science and scholarship in South Africa, particularly where their contributions have translated into public benefit. Candidates are nominated by a member of ASSAf Council.
Prof Tan is an internationally distinguished scientist whose extraordinary academic achievements and sustained global impact are matched by a deep commitment to advancing science, higher education and technological development in South Africa. He has played an increasingly important role in strengthening scientific and higher education cooperation between China and South Africa. Through his leadership positions at the Chinese Academy of Sciences and, subsequently, at Nanjing University, he has actively promoted sustained institutional engagement with South African universities, science academies and government departments.
Prof Tan’s election brings the total number of Honorary Foreign Associate Members of the Academy to seven.
ENDS
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