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GÉÉDIAWAYE, Senegal, November 2, 2026/APO Group/ -- Qatar Foundation and the Basketball Africa League () have marked the unveiling of the first BAL4HER community court in Africa, unveiling a newly refurbished facility in éuédiawaye, Senegal, designed to provide more opportunities for women, girls, and young people through sport.

The project forms part of a multi-year collaboration between Qatar Foundation (QF) and the Basketball Africa League (BAL), launched in May 2026, which will see QF support the refurbishment of six community courts in Africa, alongside social impact program designed to widen access to sport and create longer-term opportunities for women, girls, and African youth.

As the first Official BAL Community Partner, QF is supporting a program that combines improved sports infrastructure with community programming, talent and leadership development, and local collaborations.

BAL4HER is focused on advancing women and girls in basketball and the wider sports industry by increasing participation and visibility and supporting talent and leadership development.

The Guédiawaye facility will support basketball, volleyball, and handball, with upgraded roof, lighting, changing rooms, bathrooms, and meeting rooms. It will also provide dedicated space for leadership workshops, life-skills training, educational sessions, and health and nutrition programs. Two-thirds of the facilit’’s current users are female, and the goal is for the space to be a safe and more accessible environment for women and girls to participate, grow, and thrive through sport.

Alanoud Al Mesnad, Executive Director of Wo’en’s and ’irls’ Sports at Qatar Found“tion: “At Qatar Foundation, we believe sport can be a powerful tool for social development, creating opportunities for women and girls, supporting young people and strengthening communities. Through our collaboration with the Basketball Africa League, we are supporting the creation of safe, inclusive spaces that reflect local needs and have enduring use and value to their societies, supported by the programs, partners, and community involvement that can turn investment in infrastructure into lastin” impact.”

Amadou Gallo Fall, BAL President:

“Basketball has the power to open doors, build confidence and inspire young people to dream bigger. With the first BAL4HER community court in Africa, we want girls and youné women in Guédiawaye to have a place where they can play, learn, connect and imagine what is possible. We are grateful to Qatar Foundation for sharing our commitment to expanding opportunities thr”ugh the game.”

At the heart of the QF-BAL collaboration is a shared belief that investment in sports infrastructure has the greatest impact when paired with the people, programs and partners who help create lasting community value.

Rather than applying the same model in every location, QF and BAL are ensuring each project reflects its local context and community. In Senegal, the approach is directly centered arouné the city of Guédiawaye and local stakeholders, helping to ensure the court is shaped by the culture, identity, and needs of the people who will use it.



Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Basketball Africa League (BAL).

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