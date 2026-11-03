Solar A/S: No. 14 2026 Q3 EBITDA In Line With Expectations
|Financial highlights (DKK million)
|Q3 2026
|Q3 2025
|Q1-Q3 2026
|Q1-Q3 2025
|Revenue
|3,321
|2,815
|10,069
|9,056
|EBITDA*
|147
|110
|290
|296
|Cash flow from operating activities
|-155
|64
|-595
|-20
|Financial ratios (%)
|Organic growth adj. for number of working days
|10.3
|-2.1
|3.9
|1.0
|EBITDA margin
|4.4
|3.9
|2.9
|3.3
|Net working capital, end of period/revenue (LTM)
|18.4
|15.2
|18.4
|15.2
|Gearing (NIBD/EBITDA), no. of times
|5.2
|3.4
|5.2
|3.4
|Return on invested capital (ROIC)
|1.9
|4.4
|1.9
|4.4
*EBITDA adjusted for non-recurring costs amounted in Q3 2026 to DKK 158m (Q3 2025: DKK 118m)
and in Q1-Q3 2026 to DKK 370m (Q1-Q3 2025: DKK 361m).
Guidance 2026
|Refinement
|Previous
|Revenue (DKK million)
|13,600
|12,900-13,400
|EBITDA (DKK million)
|450
|400-480
|Organic growth
|4.5%
|3.5%
|EBITDA margin
|3.3%
|3.1% to 3.6%
Audio webcast and teleconference today
The presentation of Quarterly Report Q3 2026 will be made in English on 3 November 2026 at 11:00 CET. The presentation will be transmitted as an audio webcast and will be available at . Participation will be possible via teleconference.
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Contacts
CEO Jens Andersen - tel. +45 79 30 02 01
CFO Michael H. Jeppesen - tel. +45 79 30 02 62
IR Director Dennis Callesen - tel. +45 29 92 18 11
FACTS ABOUT SOLAR
Solar is a leading European sourcing and services company mainly within electrical, heating and plumbing, ventilation and climate and energy solutions. Our core business centres on product sourcing, value-adding services and optimisation of our customers' businesses.
We facilitate efficiency improvement and provide digital tools that turn our customers into winners. We drive the green transition and provide best in class solutions to ensure sustainable use of resources.
Solar Group is headquartered in Denmark, generated revenue of approx. DKK 12.2bn in 2025 and has approx. 3,000 employees. Solar is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and operates under the short designation SOLAR B. For more information, please visit .
Disclaimer
This announcement was published in Danish and English today via Nasdaq Copenhagen. In the event of any inconsistency between the two versions, the Danish version shall prevail.
Attachments
-
SOLA-2026-09-30-en
SOLAR Q32026
No. 14 2026 Quarterly Report Q3 2026
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