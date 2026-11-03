EDF: EDF Announces Exercise Of Option To Redeem Hybrid Bonds

EDF (BBB+ stable S&P / Baa1 stable Moody's / BBB+ stable Fitch) announces its intention to exercise its option to redeem the hybrid bonds issued on 15 September 2020 for a nominal amount of €850 million (ISIN FR0013534351) (the“Bonds”).

They will be redeemed on 15 December 2026, corresponding to their first early redemption date as defined in the Terms and Conditions of the Bonds contained in the Prospectus dated 11 September 2020.

EDF is an active issuer of debt and other types of securities. EDF regularly assesses its financing requirements and monitors national and international financial markets for opportunities to conduct additional issuances of senior debt, hybrids and/or other types of securities.

End October 2026, EDF priced a €100 million tap issue to the existing green bonds issued on 7 May 2025, with initial maturity of 7 years and a fixed coupon of 3.25% (ISIN: FR001400ZGF2).

Forward-Looking Statements:

EDF considers certain parts of this announcement to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as 'believes', 'expects', 'may',“will”, 'could', 'should,' 'intends,' 'estimates,' 'considers,' 'assumes,' 'predicts,' or 'anticipates,' as well as the negative form of such words and other words of similar meaning in connection with discussions of future operating or financial performance or strategies involving risks and uncertainties. Although EDF believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time they are made, they remain uncertain by their nature and involve a number of risks and uncertainties beyond EDF's control. Consequently, EDF cannot give any assurance that these expectations will be realised. Future events and actual results, financial or otherwise, may differ materially from the results presented in the forward-looking statements due to possible risks and uncertainties, including possible changes in the timing and execution of the transactions described in these statements.

You are advised not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, which are valid only as of their respective dates. Neither EDF nor any of its affiliates undertakes any obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws and regulations.

About EDF

The EDF Group is a key player in the energy transition, as an integrated energy operator engaged in all aspects of the energy business: power generation, distribution, trading, energy sales and energy services. The Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, with an output of 515TWh 95% decarbonised and a carbon intensity of 26.5gCO2/kWh in 2025, a diverse generation mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support the energy transition. EDF's raison d'être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group supplies energy and services to approximately 41 million customers (1) and generated consolidated sales of €113.3bn in 2025.

(1) The customer portfolio consists of electricity, gas and recurring service contracts

Attachment

PR EDF Hybrid call 11.2026