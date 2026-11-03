Grace Integrative Wellness Combines Chiropractic Care And Corrective Bodywork To Address Chronic Tension.

Grace Integrative Wellness in South Pasadena combines chiropractic care and corrective bodywork to address chronic tension and movement restrictions.

SOUTH PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Grace Integrative Wellness Center is helping individuals experiencing chronic muscle tension, physical discomfort, and restricted movement explore a more integrated approach to care. Led by Dr. Kristine Grace Troesch, D.C., CMT, the practice combines chiropractic care and corrective bodywork while considering how stress, movement patterns, and nervous system function may contribute to recurring tension.Chronic tension can affect daily activities, posture, mobility, and overall comfort. For some individuals, addressing these concerns requires more than focusing on the area where discomfort occurs. Grace Integrative Wellness takes a personalized approach that considers the relationship between muscles, joints, posture, movement, and the nervous system.Treatment plans are tailored to each patient's health history, symptoms, and goals. Depending on individual needs, care may include chiropractic adjustments, corrective bodywork, movement assessments, breathing techniques, rehabilitation exercises, and other complementary methods when appropriate. These approaches are intended to support joint mobility, address soft-tissue restrictions, and help patients move more comfortably.Nervous System regulation focuses on a mind-body connection that identifies the feedback cycle between the brain and the body. In cases of chronic pain, the brain sees every pain as a threat to the system and stays on high alert. Nervous system regulation reaches the patient tools to calm and soothe the mind-body connection. Incorporating appropriate breathing and movement techniques alongside hands-on care may help patients develop greater awareness of these patterns. Treatment does not assume that stress explains every symptom; individual assessment remains central to determining appropriate care.Dr. Troesch's background as a Doctor of Chiropractic, a Certified Massage Therapist and a member of the neuroplastic organization informs the practice's combined approach. Longer, one-on-one appointments allow time for evaluation, individualized treatment, and patient education rather than relying on a standardized approach for every person.Individuals experiencing recurring tension, neck or back discomfort, or movement limitations can explore the services, learn more about Dr. Troesch, or visit the practice website to book an appointment onlineAbout Grace Integrative WellnessGrace Integrative Wellness Center provides personalized integrative chiropractic care and corrective bodywork in South Pasadena, California. Led by Dr. Kristine Grace Troesch, D.C., CMT, the practice focuses on musculoskeletal health, mobility, nervous system regulation, and individualized wellness care. Services may include chiropractic adjustments, corrective bodywork, movement-based techniques, and complementary therapies tailored to each patient's needs.

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Grace Integrative Wellness combines chiropractic care and corrective bodywork to address chronic tension. News Provided By Maps Guaranteed November 03, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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