Pulsenics Brings Certification Program For Industrial-Grade EIS To Europe

Pulsenics CEO Essam Elsahwi, top-left, poses with graduates of the EIS Certification Program.

Spanish technology centre Tekniker co-hosts second edition of full-day workshop for battery and hydrogen professionals.

EIBAR, SPAIN, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pulsenics, a market leader of electrochemical diagnostic equipment, and Tekniker, a Spanish non-profit technology centre, announced today that European technicians working in batteries and hydrogen can earn a certification in Industrial EIS Fundamentals at no cost. The two organizations will host a full-day workshop on November 26, 2026, at Tekniker's campus near Eibar, Spain.Electrochemical impedance spectroscopy (EIS) has long been used in electrochemical R&D. This workshop focuses on industrial applications of EIS. Insights derived from EIS data can help battery and hydrogen companies conduct non-invasive diagnostics and degradation analysis, high-throughput quality control, and failure analysis. This workshop will give working professionals the skills they need to collect reliable data and use it to support engineering decisions.Logistical details include:.Interested parties can RSVP online at href="" rel="external nofollow" pulsenic..The workshop takes place on November 26th, 2026, from 09:00 to 17:00 CET..Tekniker's address is C. Iñaki Goenaga, 5, 20600, Guipúzcoa, Spain, near the city of Eibar and accessible from the Azitain-Eibar rail station..Breakfast and lunch provided at no cost.Attendees who complete the day's workshop will be awarded a certificate at an on-site ceremony. Workshop content will include:.How to achieve reliable measurements with next-generation EIS equipment..How to interpret Nyquist, Bode, and distribution of relaxation times (DRT) plots to investigate cell behaviour and identify measurement artifacts..How to implement multi-sine EIS for faster diagnostics..Sessions focusing on industrial application of EIS from Tekniker and Fundación Hidrógeno Aragón (FHa), two leading Spanish organizations pushing the boundaries of hydrogen technology..Deep dive into real use case studies covering applications of EIS across diagnostics and quality control.Apply to register today at pulsenics or email... with questions.About PulsenicsPulsenics drives business transformation across the energy industry by enabling more reliable operation of electrochemical assets. Their next-generation performance diagnostics and quality control technologies, combined with industry-leading customer support, help energy companies replace legacy solutions with data-driven rapid insights. With commercial deployments spanning North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East, Pulsenics supports leading organizations across the global energy transition. Scale with confidence. Learn more at

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Pulsenics brings certification program for industrial-grade EIS to Europe News Provided By Pulsenics Inc November 03, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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