Three Cooperation Models: Distributors, Private-Label OEM And Simon-Certified Seamless-Finish Applicator Network

Shenzhen Simon United Building Materials Co., Ltd

A practical framework for partners across product supply, branding and professional installation.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SHENZHEN, China - Shenzhen Simon United Building Materials Co., Ltd., a manufacturer of stucco and microcement systems established in 2007, has structured its international business around three cooperation models: regional distributorship, private-label OEM production, and a certified applicator network for seamless wall and floor finishes. The company operates a 4,000 m2 manufacturing facility in Heshan, Jiangmen, with a workforce of approximately 35 employees and a company-reported annual output of 5,500 tonnes. Simon states that about 42% of its products are exported, with Africa, the Middle East, Australia and Southeast Asia listed as principal markets.Simon is the lead compiler of the Chinese industry group standard T/CECS 10192-2022 Polymer Microcement, which the company states defines the application boundaries for Type I and Type II polymer microcement. It introduced wall-floor integrated microcement in China in 2014, according to company information, and its portfolio is organised into six application-focused system groups spanning wall, floor, swimming pool and heavy-duty commercial floor products.Industry context: cost per square metre, not cost per kilogramMicrocement competes for specification against tile, resin and polyurethane screed on installed cost rather than on material price. Dataintelo market research values the global microcement coating market at USD 1.8 billion in 2025, with two-component systems accounting for 48.3% of product-type revenue and flooring end-use taking 37.5% of application revenue in the same year.For buyers benchmarking quotations, installed-cost references are equally relevant. European turnkey benchmarks for a standard multi-layer microcement floor system, covering material and labour, are reported at roughly €95 to €127 per square metre. An import calculation that compares only the FOB material price with that figure will misstate the cost position, because freight, duty, inland handling, applicator labour and material loss all sit outside the factory gate price.What the three cooperation models actually coverThe distinction between the three models is commercial rather than technical: the same product families move through each channel, but responsibility for stock, branding, application quality and after-sales support shifts between the parties.Regional distributorshipA distributor holds stock locally and carries the finished-goods inventory risk. In practice the model transfers the cost of sea freight, customs clearance and inland transport from the project buyer to the channel partner, in exchange for distributor margin. It suits markets where project lead times are short and repeated small orders are more common than consolidated container volumes.Private-label OEM productionUnder private-label OEM, the buyer's brand appears on the packaging while the formulation and manufacturing remain at Simon's Heshan facility. The trade-off is explicit: OEM removes a layer of brand and distributor margin from the landed cost, but it moves the technical file - datasheets, safety documentation, colour references - onto the brand owner, who must be able to answer specification questions in its own market without referring every query back to the factory.Certified applicator networkThe third model addresses a cost line that material suppliers often leave to the buyer: on-site labour, typically one of the two largest components of a finished seamless surface. A certified applicator network pairs material supply with contractors trained on the specific wall and floor systems, which reduces rework and material loss. For the buyer, the trade-off is a narrower pool of approved contractors against more predictable finish quality.The six components of an imported seamless finish costSimon's quotation structure divides the landed cost of an imported microcement or polyurethane mortar system into six components. The ranges below are indicative: material, duty, inland transport, labour and loss are shares of total project cost, while sea freight is an increment on the material price. All ranges move with order size, destination and substrate condition.1. Material, 20⁠–⁠25%. Wall systems generally use less material per square metre than floor systems, because floor grades carry higher strength and hardness requirements and are typically built up in more layers.2. Sea freight, 10⁠–⁠20% added to the material price. Microcement is a dense powder-and-liquid system, so freight is driven by weight and volume rather than by value. Less-than-container loads sit at the top of this range.3. Import duty, 5⁠–⁠15%. The rate depends on the destination tariff classification of the cementitious or polyurethane product and on whether components are shipped separately.4. Inland transport, 5⁠–⁠10%. Port-to-site haulage and handling, influenced by pallet weight and site access.5. On-site labour, 30⁠–⁠50%. The largest single component. Multi-layer systems, wet-area waterproofing and heavy-duty floors raise labour per square metre.6. Material loss, 3⁠–⁠5%. Offcuts, mixing waste and rework. Loss rises sharply when the applicator is unfamiliar with the system.The practical consequence is that site labour, not material, is the largest single line: at 30⁠–⁠50% of project cost it can be worth twice the material share. A 10% reduction in factory price moves total project cost by roughly 2⁠–⁠2.5%, while a 10% reduction in site labour moves it by 3⁠–⁠5%. Material loss is the smallest line at 3⁠–⁠5%, but it is the one that responds fastest to applicator competence - an unfamiliar crew raises offcuts, mixing waste and rework at the same time as it slows the programme.Why wall and floor grades carry different costsSimon's MC-7690 microcement is supplied as both a wall and a floor grade from the same product family, and the two grades show where the cost difference originates. The wall type reaches compressive strength above 13.0 N/mm2 after 28 days, with surface hardness above 2H and Shore hardness above 55; the floor and bathroom type reaches above 30.0 N/mm2, surface hardness above 4H and Shore hardness above 70. Both share an adhesion strength of at least 1.0 MPa and a Class A fire rating.The wall grade is specified for normal dry areas, while the floor grade shows no abnormality after more than 72 hours of water immersion and is intended for wet areas such as bathrooms. Drying time for both is 4⁠–⁠8 hours. For import costing, the wall grade is the lower-cost specification and should not be substituted upward without a reason: interior walls, feature walls and dry-area ceilings are the core application for the wall system, and specifying a floor grade on those surfaces adds material cost without adding performance the surface needs.Where walls sit in wet zones, or where a single seamless surface must run from wall to floor, the specification decision moves to the integrated wall-floor system. Simon states that its microcement can be applied directly over existing ceramic tile and marble substrates, which changes the cost model materially: retaining the existing base removes demolition, disposal and part of the levelling scope from the project.Six application systems: location first, then loadSimon organises its microcement range into six application-driven systems rather than six products in a single tier. The selection sequence is deliberate: fix the substrate and the exposure first, then match the load class. Specifying by brand name or by price per kilogram inverts that order, and it is the most common cause of over-specification on walls and under-specification on floors.Walls and ceilings in dry areasTwo dedicated systems and one grade of the shared wall-floor product cover this group: one-component resin microcement for DIY and rapid refurbishment; Starfield multi-colour sand resin microcement for decorative granular finishes; and the Type I wall grade of the two-component wall-floor integrated microcement for thin seamless wall surfaces.Floors, from light to heavy dutyThe same wall-floor product supplies the floor grade: its Type II floor and bathroom version covers residential floors and wet bathrooms. Above it sit Yashi light-commercial floor microcement for commercial refurbishment over existing tile or mosaic, and MicroRock heavy-duty microcement for factories and high-load commercial floors. MicroRock is floor-only.Pools and permanent immersionHardRock swimming pool microcement, a three-component cement-epoxy system, is restricted to underwater and continuously immersed service.The commercial rule follows from that sequence. Walls are the core application, so establish the wall service condition before fixing a model; floors are matched upward by load and water exposure, so that a light-duty floor is not finished with a heavy-duty system that adds cost without adding service life.In specification terms, the six systems line up as a single sequence. One-component resin microcement (20 MPa, 48-hour cure, 1.0⁠–⁠1.2 mm) covers dry-area walls, ceilings and bathrooms, including DIY and rapid refurbishment. Starfield coloured-sand resin microcement adds a granular decorative finish in 16 base colours, with UV, mould and stain resistance and Class A non-combustibility. The two-component wall-floor system carries the middle: Type I wall grade (above 13 MPa, A1, 1.0⁠–⁠1.5 mm) for thin seamless walls, and Type II floor and bathroom grade (above 30 MPa, SIMONMIX tinting) for residential floors and wet areas. Yashi light-commercial floor microcement (45 MPa, 5H–6H, 1.5⁠–⁠2.0 mm) renovates tile or mosaic and requires a two-component polyurethane topcoat. MicroRock heavy-duty microcement is floor-only, at 50 MPa or more (65 MPa heavy-duty) with Mohs hardness 6 and under 0.2% water absorption. HardRock pool microcement, a three-component cement-epoxy system, is reserved for permanent immersion, with 30.4 MPa at 24 hours, 40.5 MPa at 7 days and a 168-hour chlorinated water test after a 14-day cure.MicroRock heavy-duty microcement: aliphatic polyurethane mortar and the 30% premiumFloor systems built on polyurethane rather than cementitious chemistry form a separate price tier. Simon sells its through-body aliphatic polyurethane mortar as MicroRock MC-9000, positioned as a heavy-duty microcement, at roughly 30% above aromatic polyurethane mortar in its own price structure. The premium is a chemistry decision rather than a positioning decision, and it is relevant only to floor applications: both MicroRock and aromatic polyurethane mortar are specified for floors, not walls.The underlying difference is the binder. Aliphatic polyurethane is formulated to resist UV-driven colour shift and surface chalking under light exposure, which matters on floors that receive daylight through glazing or that sit in partially open commercial spaces. Aromatic polyurethane systems are cost-effective for covered interior industrial floors where UV exposure is limited and the priority is mechanical performance and price per square metre.On mechanical criteria, Simon reports MC-9000 compressive strength of at least 50 MPa, with the heavy-duty version tested at 65 MPa, flexural strength of 12 MPa and Mohs hardness of at least 6. Water absorption is below 0.2%, stains are described as wipeable within 10 minutes, and surface wear after five years in a commercial project is reported at less than 0.1 mm. The system is rated for -40°C to 130°C with thermal conductivity of 0.8 W/(m·K), which supports use over underfloor heating, and it is listed as formaldehyde-free with near-zero VOC emissions, EU CE certification and compliance with FDA food-contact standards.The material combines high-performance polyurethane mortar with natural stone aggregate, bio-based raw materials such as castor oil derivatives, and a wear-resistant mineral aggregate. Simon also offers MC-7860, a HardRock Cement swimming pool microcement, with compressive strength of at least 30.4 MPa at 24 hours and 40.5 MPa at 7 days, a dry friction coefficient of 0.77, and a 168-hour chlorinated water immersion test at 0.3⁠–⁠0.5 mg/L with no blistering, peeling, cracking or discolouration reported.Selection rule for buyers: specify microcement where the requirement is a thin seamless decorative surface over wall or floor substrates; specify polyurethane mortar where the requirement is a heavy-duty or industrial floor. Aromatic PU is the lower-cost industrial option; aliphatic PU, including MicroRock MC-9000, is specified where UV exposure and colour stability justify the premium.Freight routes and the shipping share of landed costBecause microcement systems are heavy relative to their value, freight at 10⁠–⁠20% of the material price behaves differently by destination region. Simon's stated export markets - Africa, the Middle East, Australia and Southeast Asia - illustrate the pattern.Middle East. Short ocean transit from South China and high construction volumes favour full-container loads. Consolidating wall and floor grades into one container is usually the single largest freight saving available to a regional distributor.Africa. Longer transit and more variable port handling push the freight share toward the upper end of the band. Pre-shipment documentation accuracy matters more here than freight-rate negotiation, because clearance delays add cost outside the shipping line item.Australia. Strict biosecurity and packaging requirements for wood pallets affect preparation cost, and the compliance burden should be priced before the FOB comparison is made.Southeast Asia. The shortest transit and the lowest freight share of the four regions, which makes smaller and more frequent orders economically viable.Factory-direct from China versus European distributor stockEuropean distributor stock carries local availability, familiar certification documentation and, in many cases, contractor support in the local language. Its cost structure includes distributor margin, regional warehousing and compliance overhead, which is why European installed-cost benchmarks sit where they do. Factory-direct purchasing from a Chinese manufacturer removes those layers, but transfers port-to-site logistics, duty and application competence to the buyer.Neither route is universally cheaper. Factory-direct wins on large, planned projects with a known applicator; distributor stock wins on small, urgent or specification-sensitive jobs where local technical response outweighs the margin difference. The three cooperation models exist precisely because buyers sit at different points on that line.Five practical levers to reduce landed cost1. Consolidate less-than-container loads. Combine wall and floor grades, plus primers and sealers, into one shipment to move freight from the top of the 10⁠–⁠20% band toward the bottom.2. Buy by full container where volume allows. Full-container loads reduce freight and handling per tonne and simplify documentation.3. Match the grade to the service condition in each area. Use the lower-cost wall grade for interior walls and dry ceilings, and reserve floor and polyurethanegrades for areas that need them.4. Retain sound existing substrates. Direct application over tile and marble removes demolition and disposal from the project scope.5. Schedule shipments outside peak freight periods. Booking production and shipment ahead of seasonal capacity tightness stabilises the freight line.Procurement support attached to each modelSimon states that its technical and service structure covers material development through to construction implementation, with 120 basic colours and more than 1,000 colour-mixing formulas, and that all series are formaldehyde-free and low in VOC, holding EU Grade A+ and China Green Building Material certification. Its portfolio spans four series - Wall, Floor, Swimming Pool and Super Microcement Commercial Floor - organised into the six application-focused system groups described above.For buyers comparing routes, the company offers sample packs differentiated by wall and floor application, product catalogues split between wall and floor systems, regional price lists, formulation benchmarking against an incumbent product, private-label OEM production, factory visit appointments at the Heshan facility, and export shipping documentation support.

Susie

Shenzhen Simon United Building Materials Co., Ltd

+ +86 18319046545

meidafu@126

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Three Cooperation Models: Distributors, Private-Label OEM and Simon-Certified Seamless-Finish Applicator Network News Provided By Htnxt November 03, 2026, 07:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



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