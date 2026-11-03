Leagend Showcases Its Ultra-Long-Life Supercap Jump Starter Series At AAPEX 2026

leagend battery-free supercap jump starter JS400 with smart APP

leagend battery-free supercap jump starter JS400 with smart APP

leagend battery-free supercap jump starter JS300 with smart APP

leagend battery-free supercap jump starter JS200 with smart APP

Designed for permanent installation, the leagend supercap jump starter series delivers 100,000+ cycles and 10+ years of service life.

- leagend management teamLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- leagend is showcasing its leagend supercap jump starter series at AAPEX 2026, November 3–5, in Las Vegas, presenting a different approach to vehicle starting protection. Unlike conventional portable jump starters designed to be stored and used only when needed, the leagend supercap jump starter series is engineered for permanent installation on a vehicle's starting battery. Powered by supercapacitor technology, it combines more than 100,000 charge-discharge cycles and a stated service life of 10+ years with automatic starting assistance, intelligent monitoring and vehicle battery-life support.For automotive aftermarket distributors, importers and wholesalers, the significance goes beyond a longer-lasting jump starter. The leagend supercap jump starter series is designed to remain part of the vehicle's electrical system, providing ongoing starting assistance while monitoring the condition of both the original vehicle battery and the installed device. It also helps reduce the starting load on the original battery, extending the product's role from emergency starting to long-term battery management.Designed for Permanent Installation, Built for Long-Term OperationThe defining feature of the leagend supercap jump starter series is its permanent-installation design. Unlike portable jump starters that require storage, periodic charging checks and manual connection during an emergency, it is installed directly on a compatible vehicle's starting battery and remains in place.This installation concept places particular demands on the energy-storage technology. The system must manage repeated charging and discharging, remain ready between journeys and deliver high current when the engine cranks. This is where supercapacitor technology makes the difference.Instead of relying on a built-in lithium battery, the leagend supercap jump starter series uses supercapacitors to store energy electrostatically and release it rapidly when starting assistance is required. Supercapacitors are well suited to applications involving frequent charge-discharge cycles and high-current output. Their high cycle durability provides the technical foundation for a system intended for long-term onboard use.The series is specified for more than 100,000 charge-discharge cycles and a 10+ year service life. With no internal lithium battery, it also avoids the chemical aging and battery-related degradation associated with conventional lithium-powered jump starters.Once installed, the system automatically manages supercapacitor charging and standby operation, monitors vehicle starting conditions and provides supplementary current when assistance is needed. Its intelligent Self-Learning Mode observes the vehicle's voltage and cranking behavior after installation, establishing a vehicle-specific baseline for automatic starting assistance.The result is a starting system designed to stay with the vehicle rather than wait in the trunk for an emergency. Its extended cycle life supports this permanent-installation concept, while automatic operation makes long-term use more convenient.Intelligent Monitoring: Keeping Both the Battery and Device in ViewA permanently installed starting system also needs to provide visibility into its operating condition. Users should be able to understand not only how their vehicle battery is performing, but also whether the installed starting device is functioning as expected.The leagend supercap jump starter series integrates a Bluetooth-enabled Smart App that monitors both the original vehicle battery and the supercapacitor device.Through the dedicated smartphone application, users can check battery voltage, charge level, temperature, supercapacitor status and starting performance. The app also records starting current, voltage and discharge data, provides historical records and supports alerts for unusual conditions.This dual-monitoring capability makes the leagend supercap jump starter series more than an automatically operating starting device. It provides ongoing information about the vehicle's battery and the condition of the installed equipment, giving users greater visibility into their vehicle's starting system.For automotive aftermarket distributors, this creates an additional point of differentiation. The product combines the functions of a permanently installed jump starter and an intelligent battery and device monitor, complementing existing ranges of battery testers, battery monitors and automotive diagnostic products.Beyond Starting Assistance: Helping Extend Vehicle Battery Service LifeThe third important value of the leagend supercap jump starter series is its ability to help extend the service life of the original vehicle battery.During engine cranking, the supercapacitors supply supplementary current and share the high-current demand with the original battery. The system is designed to absorb up to 90% of the high-current demand during starting, helping reduce the heavy electrical load and repeated discharge stress placed on the original battery.This is an important distinction between simply providing emergency starting power and actively supporting vehicle battery care. While the supercapacitors give the leagend supercap jump starter series its own extended service life, the starting-assistance system also helps protect the original battery from repeated high-current stress.The actual improvement in battery service life depends on vehicle configuration, battery condition and operating conditions. Nevertheless, the load-sharing design provides a clear additional benefit beyond starting assistance.For battery wholesalers, retailers and professional workshops, this creates opportunities to position the product as a battery service life extender alongside battery testing, replacement and maintenance solutions.Reliable Performance Across Different Climates and Vehicle ApplicationsLong-term onboard operation also requires reliable performance across different environmental conditions. The leagend supercap jump starter series is engineered for an operating temperature range of -40°C to 80°C, supporting starting applications in both extremely cold and high-temperature environments.This temperature adaptability makes the series relevant to international markets with demanding seasonal conditions, where consistent starting performance is an important consideration for permanently installed automotive equipment.To address different vehicle requirements, the series includes four models. The leagend JS200 is designed for mainstream sedans and SUVs with engines below 2.0L. The leagend JS300 covers sedans and SUVs with engines between 2.0L and 3.5L, while the leagend JS400 is intended for larger-displacement sedans, SUVs and performance vehicles above 3.5L. For commercial vehicle applications, the leagend JS600 supports compatible 12V and 24V vehicles, including trucks, heavy-duty trucks and buses.This model range allows distributors to select suitable products according to local vehicle populations and market requirements, covering both passenger and commercial vehicle segments.A Differentiated Product Opportunity for Global Distribution PartnersBy combining permanent onboard starting assistance, intelligent monitoring and vehicle battery-life support, the leagend supercap jump starter series offers a broader product proposition than a conventional portable jump starter.For automotive electronics distributors and importers, it provides an opportunity to expand existing starting-system portfolios with a product built around long-term durability. Battery wholesalers and retailers can introduce it alongside battery testers, monitors and replacement products, while professional workshops can explore installation and battery-care services.Founded in 2005, leagend is a top manufacturer specializing in automotive battery testing and monitoring technologies. With more than 20 years of industry experience, the company has developed into one of the world's largest manufacturers of battery testers. Its R&D team accounts for 40% of its workforce, while investment in technology and research and development represents 30% of annual revenue. leagend has served more than 1,000 professional customers worldwide.With established product development and manufacturing capabilities, leagend welcomes cooperation with international distributors, importers, wholesalers, automotive brands and professional service providers. Business opportunities include wholesale supply, regional distribution, private-label programs and OEM/ODM product development.Meet leagend at AAPEX 2026AAPEX 2026 is underway from November 3–5 at The Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, USA, where leagend is presenting its supercapacitor-based starting and battery-management solution to international automotive aftermarket professionals.Booth V7315 | Level 2 | The Venetian ExpoAutomotive aftermarket distributors, importers, battery wholesalers, automotive electronics suppliers and potential OEM/ODM partners are invited to visit the leagend booth to explore the leagend supercap jump starter series and discuss its applications in their respective markets.Looking to introduce a long-life, permanently installed supercap jump starter to your market?Visit leagend at Booth V7315 to explore the four models, discuss your target vehicle segments and learn how the series can complement your existing product portfolio.For businesses interested in regional distribution, wholesale supply or OEM/ODM cooperation, the leagend team welcomes direct discussions during AAPEX.Companies unable to attend the exhibition can also contact leagend to request product specifications, arrange sample evaluations and discuss potential business partnerships.Business Inquiries:...About leagendFounded in 2005, leagend is a technology-driven manufacturer specializing in automotive electronics, professional battery testing and battery monitoring technologies. With more than 20 years of industry experience, the company focuses on independent product development, technological innovation and manufacturing. leagend has become one of the world's largest manufacturers of battery testers, serving more than 1,000 professional customers worldwide. Its product portfolio includes automotive battery testers, battery monitors, battery chargers, supercapacitor jump starters, OBD II diagnostic tools and thermal imaging products.

Arthur Kingsly

Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.

+86 755 8282 1859

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leagend Showcases Its Ultra-Long-Life Supercap Jump Starter Series at AAPEX 2026 News Provided By Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. November 03, 2026, 07:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Emergency Services, Manufacturing, Technology



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