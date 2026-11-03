RBI 1-9/2026: Consolidated Profit (Excl. Russia) Of More Than EUR 1.1 Billion, Up 10 Per Cent
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Raiffeisen Bank International AG
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
RBI 1-9/2026: Consolidated profit (excl. Russia) of more than EUR 1.1 billion, up 10 per cent
03.11.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
RBI 1-9/2026: Consolidated profit (excl. Russia) of more than EUR 1.1 billion, up 10 per cent
Outlook 2026
The following guidance refers to RBI excluding Russia, incl. Garanti, and assumes Addiko approvals and settlement in Q4, with an assumed acceptance rate of 94.84 per cent (one-off positive impact on the consolidated return on equity of c. 310 basis points).
In the medium term, RBI aims to achieve a consolidated return on equity of at least 13% excluding Russia, provisions and legal cost for foreign currency loans in Poland and excluding Rasperia litigation cost.
For further information please contact:
John P. Carlson, CFA
Head of Group Financial Steering & Investor Relations
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
1030 Vienna, Austria
...
phone +43-1-71 707-2089
03.11.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Raiffeisen Bank International AG
|Am Stadtpark 9
|A-1030 Vienna
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43-1-71707-2089
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|align="left" valign="top">ISIN:
|AT0000606306
|WKN:
|A0D9SU
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|LEI Code:
|9ZHRYM6F437SQJ6OUG95
|EQS News ID:
|2426954
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2426954 03.11.2026 CET/CEST
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