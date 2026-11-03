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RBI 1-9/2026: Consolidated Profit (Excl. Russia) Of More Than EUR 1.1 Billion, Up 10 Per Cent


Date: 2026-11-03 02:15:57

(MENAFN- EQS Group)
Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
RBI 1-9/2026: Consolidated profit (excl. Russia) of more than EUR 1.1 billion, up 10 per cent
03.11.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
RBI 1-9/2026: Consolidated profit (excl. Russia) of more than EUR 1.1 billion, up 10 per cent
  • 1-9/2026 consolidated profit of EUR 1,127 million (excl. Russia), main revenues up 8% y-o-y to EUR 4,971 million
  • Customer loans up 8% to EUR 109 billion year-to-date (excl. Russia)
  • Provisioning ratio excl. Russia of 19 basis points year-to-date
  • CET1 ratio at 15.4% (excl. Russia)
  • Successful closing of Garanti BBVA Group Romania acquisition
The following tables refer to RBI excluding Russia:
Income Statement in EUR million 1-9/2026 1-9/2025 Q3/2026 Q2/2026
Net interest income 3,347 3,129 1,160 1,111
Net fee and commission income 1,624 1,473 556 549
Net trading income and fair value result (31) 19 (16) (20)
General administrative expenses (2,770) (2,562) (980) (894)
Operating result 2,390 2,228 798 832
Other result (222) (298) (64) (72)
Governmental measures and compulsory contributions (273) (199) (46) (49)
Impairment losses on financial assets (159) (120) (49) (7)
Profit/loss before tax 1,736 1,611 639 704
Profit/loss after tax 1,304 1,215 481 565
Consolidated profit 1,127 1,027 419 499
Financial statement in EUR million 30/9/2026 31/12/2025
Loans to customers 109,114 101,195
Deposits from customers 127,688 117,277
Total assets 208,748 193,191
Total risk-weighted assets (RWA) 85,743 80,932
Bank-specific information 30/9/2026 31/12/2025
NPE ratio 1.5% 1.7%
NPE coverage ratio 48.6% 44.2%
CET1 ratio transitional (incl. profit) 15.4% 15.5%
Total capital ratio transitional (incl. profit) 20.4% 20.3%
Key ratios 1-9/2026 1-9/2025 Q3/2026 Q2/2026
Net interest margin (Ø interest-bearing assets) 2.29% 2.29% 2.34% 2.27%
Cost/income ratio 53.0% 52.8% 54.4% 51.0%
Provisioning ratio (Ø loans to customers) 0.19% 0.14% 0.18% 0.04%
Consolidated return on equity 10.2% 10.0% 11.7% 13.9%
Earnings per share in EUR 3.15 2.87 1.18 1.42

Outlook 2026
The following guidance refers to RBI excluding Russia, incl. Garanti, and assumes Addiko approvals and settlement in Q4, with an assumed acceptance rate of 94.84 per cent (one-off positive impact on the consolidated return on equity of c. 310 basis points).
Outlook 2026 RBI excl. RU, incl. Garanti and Addiko
Net interest income in EUR above 4.5 bn
Net fee and commission income in EUR around 2.2 bn
General administrative expenses in EUR around 3.9 bn
Cost/income ratio around 55%
Provisioning ratio up to 35 bps
Consolidated return on equity around 13%
Loans to customers (growth, excl. M&A) around 9%
CET1 ratio around 14.5%*
*'P/B Zero' Russia deconsolidation scenario

In the medium term, RBI aims to achieve a consolidated return on equity of at least 13% excluding Russia, provisions and legal cost for foreign currency loans in Poland and excluding Rasperia litigation cost.

For further information please contact:
John P. Carlson, CFA
Head of Group Financial Steering & Investor Relations
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
1030 Vienna, Austria
...
phone +43-1-71 707-2089

03.11.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

Language: English
Company: Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
A-1030 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43-1-71707-2089
E-mail: ...
Internet: align="left" valign="top">ISIN: AT0000606306
WKN: A0D9SU
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
LEI Code: 9ZHRYM6F437SQJ6OUG95
EQS News ID: 2426954

End of News EQS News Service

2426954 03.11.2026 CET/CEST

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