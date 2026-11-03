Freedom24 / Key word(s): Expansion

Freedom24 plans Geneva office for Q1 2027, deepening ties with Swiss finance and research

03.11.2026 / 08:05 CET/CEST

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The European investment platform outlined its plans following a Geneva discussion on connecting Swiss AI research with capital, computing infrastructure and commercial opportunities. GENEVA, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom24, the European investment platform of Nasdaq-listed Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC), plans to open an office in Geneva in the first quarter of 2027. The company intends to establish a local team and build relationships across Switzerland's financial, technology and research communities.



Geneva combines international finance, wealth management and institutional trust with access to world-class research and innovation. Freedom24 sees opportunities to connect its digital financial expertise and the group's technological capabilities with Switzerland's financial and scientific ecosystem. "Geneva brings together several strengths that are particularly relevant to our long-term strategy: international finance, institutional trust and exceptional intellectual capital," said Evgenii Tiapkin, CEO of Freedom24. "Our ambition goes beyond establishing another office on the European map. We want to become part of the local ecosystem, build relationships with financial institutions, technology companies and researchers, and understand where our experience can create genuine value. Switzerland has outstanding research, engineering talent and access to capital, while Kazakhstan, our group's largest operating market, is developing significant AI computing capabilities. We see opportunities to connect these strengths and help promising technologies move from research into real-world applications. "We are taking a long-term approach, starting with a local team and the foundations for meaningful cooperation. Any future services will be developed around local needs and in accordance with applicable Swiss regulatory requirements." Freedom Holding Corp. is developing AI infrastructure in Kazakhstan, including a Sovereign AI Hub with up to 100 MW of planned capacity and the Freedom AI Super Cluster, using NVIDIA technology. Its Freedom Cloud business already serves more than 3,400 corporate and public-sector clients. These initiatives offer opportunities to connect Swiss research expertise with Kazakhstan's computing capabilities, particularly in applied AI, confidential computing and trusted AI infrastructure. Freedom24 is also interested in engaging with Swiss research institutions, including ETH Zurich and EPFL, to explore how scientific expertise, technological infrastructure and financial capabilities could complement one another. The group's engagement with Switzerland included its participation in "From Lab to Market", a workshop organised by the Geneva Center for Neutrality on October 30 at the Société de Lecture. The event brought together representatives from academia, finance and technology to explore how Switzerland can turn world-class AI research into commercially viable businesses. "Sovereignty here is not self-sufficiency. It is choosing our dependencies rather than suffering from them. Computing has become infrastructure, like energy or railways in the past," said Nicolas Ramseier, President and Co-founder of the Geneva Center for Neutrality. Referring to the Freedom Group's plans to establish a presence in Switzerland, he added: "We welcome this presence." Representing the group's US business, Jay Woods, Chief Global Strategist at Freedom Capital Markets, highlighted Switzerland's institutional stability, international connections and research capabilities. He emphasised the importance of engaging with local expertise, building trusted relationships and protecting data and intellectual property as AI technologies become more widely adopted. Freedom24 views its planned Geneva presence as an opportunity to build lasting relationships and contribute to the development of financial technology, responsible AI and research-driven innovation. About Freedom24 Freedom24 is a financial technology and stockbrokerage company connecting European clients to major international capital markets. Operating its own proprietary platform, it offers investors access to a wide array of market instruments across American, European and Asian markets. Freedom24 is licensed by CySEC and operates under the MiFID II regulatory framework, serving all EU/EEA states, with teams in key EU markets. Freedom24 is the European subsidiary of Freedom Holding Corp., an international financial group operating across the US, Europe, Middle East and Asia, listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. More information at



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