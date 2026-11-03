Home Ministry Should Reveal Names Of 3 Crore Infiltrators, Says Manish Tewari

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Congress MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday challenged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to make public the list of three crore alleged infiltrators whose names were reportedly removed from the electoral rolls, saying that if such a large number of infiltrators had entered the country, it would point to a serious failure on part of the Home Ministry.

Speaking to IANS, Tewari said Amit Shah should disclose the identities of the people he had described as infiltrators and specify the countries from which they had allegedly entered India.

"If the Home Minister is claiming that out of the 13 crore names removed from the voter list, three crore belong to infiltrators, then he should make the list of those people public. He should also disclose which countries these people infiltrated from before entering India," Tewari said.

He further argued that if infiltration had taken place on such a scale, the responsibility would lie with the Union Home Ministry, which oversees internal security and border management.

"If infiltration has occurred, then it is the biggest shortcoming of the Home Ministry. The Home Minister should release the list of all the 'infiltrators' because this is a serious issue," he added.

Tewari's remarks came a day after Amit Shah claimed that three crore "Bangladeshi infiltrators" were among the voters categorised as absent during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The Home Minister also accused the Congress of attempting to protect these alleged infiltrators by opposing the electoral roll revision exercise.

Addressing the 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' march organised by the BJP in Hyderabad as part of its nationwide campaign to counter the anti-SIR and CEC Gyanesh Kumar campaign of the INDIA Bloc, HM Shah stated that the BJP will ensure that every infiltrator is removed from the electoral rolls and driven out of the country.

Alleging that by stopping SIR, "Congress and company" was trying to save Bangladeshi infiltrators, he termed the rally organised by the INDIA Bloc in Delhi on Sunday as a "Save the infiltrators rally".

HM Shah claimed that Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, was lying that 13 crore votes were deleted in SIR.

The Home Minister stated that 6.25 crore voters had shifted while about 3 crore voters were dead, another one crore voters had double entries.

"The Congress party wants to capture elections through bogus voting. If one person has two votes, should one of them be cancelled or not? Now we come to the source of 'Rahul Baba's' stomach ache. Three crore votes are such that the people they belong to do not even exist. These are Bangladeshi infiltrators," Shah alleged.