Rajnath Singh Stresses Modernisation Of Armed Forces, Border Security In Jaisalmer Defence Meet

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 3 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Defence Ministry's Parliamentary Consultative Committee in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The meeting focused on the modernisation of the Indian Armed Forces, border security and future defence challenges.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), senior military officials and Members of Parliament (MPs) also attended the meeting.

Addressing the committee, Singh highlighted the importance of modernising the Indian Armed Forces in view of the changing global security scenario, stating that geopolitical developments across the world directly influence India's security priorities.

Explaining why such meetings are organised outside Delhi, the Defence Minister said they provide members with dedicated time for meaningful interaction and an opportunity to understand ground realities, particularly in border and forward areas. "There are one or two specific reasons why we are holding this meeting outside Delhi. First, it gives all of us dedicated time to interact with one another," Singh said. He pointed out that parliamentary sessions leave members with little time for detailed discussions.

"Normally, when meetings are held during Parliament sessions, it is extremely difficult to even spare an hour for a meeting," he observed.

While explaining the second reason, Singh said holding meetings in different regions helps policymakers understand the situation on the ground. "The second reason is that holding meetings in these regions gives us an opportunity to understand ground realities, as well as the situation in border areas and forward locations," he said.

Singh said Jaisalmer was selected following suggestions from committee members. "This time, you suggested Jaisalmer, and accordingly, this meeting was scheduled here," he added.

The Defence Minister also underlined the value of discussions and recommendations made by members of the Consultative Committee, saying they had proved beneficial in strengthening the decision-making process. "I have personally experienced that the meetings of the Consultative Committee and the suggestions made by all of you are extremely beneficial for all of us," he said.

Referring to the meeting's central theme, 'Modernisation of the Indian Armed Forces', Singh described it as particularly relevant in the present international security environment. "I believe this subject is highly relevant in the current global security scenario. The geopolitical changes taking place across the world naturally influence our security-related priorities as well," he said.

The meeting in Jaisalmer assumes significance given the region's strategic importance along India's western border and the need to assess India's defence preparedness amid evolving security challenges, he added.

The Defence Minister said the government has increased the defence budget in 2026-27 to 7,85,000 crore. "In fact, besides increasing the budget, we are also ensuring that it is thoroughly used. We are encouraging domestic manufacturing as well. We are also progressing in self-reliance in defence production," he added.