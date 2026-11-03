Massive Blaze In Delhi's Pandav Nagar, Two EV Bikes Gutted Residents Escape Via Balconies, Stairs

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Two separate fire incidents were reported in different parts of Delhi on Tuesday morning, one in Pandav Nagar and another in Hauz Khas. While two electric bikes were reportedly gutted in the Pandav Nagar incident, in Hauz Khas, a boutique caught fire. However, no casualties were reported in either incident.

A massive fire broke out in a house near the Radha Krishna Temple, close to Mother Dairy in Pandav Nagar, on Tuesday morning. Two fire engines rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information about the blaze. The fire was brought under control by 8:20 a.m.

According to sources, two electric bikes were completely gutted in the fire. Residents managed to escape by using the staircase and climbing onto balconies. The staircase was also reportedly damaged in the blaze. Sources said that a short circuit may have triggered the fire, although the exact cause is yet to be ascertained.

The fire brigade and police personnel reached the spot promptly and initiated the necessary response. No immediate reports of injuries were received.

Meanwhile, another fire broke out at house number 253, opposite the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) office in Hauz Khas, South Delhi, on Tuesday morning.

The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the incident between 7:30 a.m. and 7:31 a.m., following which six fire units were dispatched to the location. The response included two water tenders, one water bowser and three specialised units.

The fire broke out at a boutique shop on the first floor of the building, which measures approximately 144 square yards. The structure comprises a basement, a ground floor and three additional floors. No casualties have been reported so far.

Earlier, on October 31, four people were killed and two others injured after a massive fire broke out at a shoe factory in Phase 1 of Delhi's Mangolpuri Industrial Area at around 9:30 p.m.

The Delhi Fire Service rushed 20 fire tenders to the spot after receiving a call at 9:32 p.m. Six people were rescued from inside the factory in an unconscious condition and taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri.

However, four of them were declared dead on arrival, while the remaining two are undergoing treatment.