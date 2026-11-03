Imran Masood Counters Amit Shah After Critique Of Rahul Gandhi Leadership

Imran Masood Responds to Amit Shah

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): Congress MP Imran Masood on Tuesday launched a sharp counter-offensive against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing the Central government of avoiding legislative scrutiny until legal pressures forced their hand. The remarks came following Union Home Minister Amit Shah's sharp critique of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. Addressing reporters in Uttar Pradesh, Masood dismissed the Home Minister's recent statements regarding parliamentary discussions, pointing out a discrepancy in the ruling dispensation's willingness to engage on critical issues. "When we were discussing the matter in Parliament, you were shying away from the discussion. Now that we have approached the court, you are talking about bringing it to Parliament. You have no intention of doing anything. Since the truth about you is now beginning to emerge in court, let everything come out there," Imran Masood told ANI.

Amit Shah Critiques Rahul Gandhi

Masood's comments come a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a jab at Rahul Gandhi over symbolic opposition programs and foreign travel, remarking that mock exercises were the closest the Congress leader would get to being Prime Minister. "Rahul ji, listen to me. Two days ago, you held a mock Parliament. If you had asked me, I would have suggested that you become Prime Minister at least once in this mock Parliament without becoming the Leader of the Opposition. Why? Because you will never be able to become Prime Minister in the real Parliament. At least if you become Prime Minister in a mock Parliament, Sonia ji's heart will find some peace," Amit Shah said.

BJP Criticism of Opposition Strategy

Challenging the Congress leadership's approach to governance and electoral engagement, Shah remarked on the INDIA bloc's mock Parliament session on Monday, stating that at least if Rahul Gandhi becomes Prime Minister in a mock Parliament, then Sonia Gandhi's heart will find some peace. Challenging the Congress leadership's approach to governance and electoral engagement, Shah added, "Rahul ji, you cannot win elections this way. You spend three or four months in the country and then go abroad. You will have to sweat it out in the country. You will have to stand united with the people and work to resolve their problems."

Reinforcing the BJP's stance against the opposition's strategy, Bihar minister Ramkripal Yadav echoed support for the Home Minister's proposals and raised concerns over external influences. "Home Minister Amit Shah has certainly given the right proposal. The Congress, which discusses SIR on the streets, tries to create disorder, works to confuse people; calls for a special session of Parliament and debates SIR for 2-3 days... Funding is happening at the behest of foreign powers, and they want to create disorder by causing such commotion, which can never be tolerated," Yadav told ANI.

Broader Political Tensions

Earlier in October, senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram criticised those who believed that everything was well in the country, alleging that the RSS and the BJP were dismantling the free, democratic, secular and liberal Constitution and the country. Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc on Saturday passed a symbolic motion seeking the impeachment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar during a mock Parliament organised in the national capital. The impeachment programme triggered a sharp political confrontation between the Opposition and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi warning that the Opposition would not let the CEC "escape", while BJP leaders dismissed the exercise as "melodrama" and defended the constitutional protection available to the country's top constitutional authorities. (ANI)

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