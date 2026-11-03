Rouse Avenue Court Summons Nora Fatehi In Sukesh Extortion Case Case

Court Summons Nora Fatehi as Witness

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): The EOW matter concerning Sukesh Chandra Shekhar was listed on Monday before the Rouse Avenue Court, Delhi, where Nora Fatehi was summoned as a witness. Her advocates appeared before the Court and submitted that she had received the summons at very short notice and was unable to attend due to prior professional commitments. An application seeking exemption from personal appearance was filed, following which the matter was adjourned to 6 November 2026, with fresh summons issued for her appearance. It is clarified that Nora Fatehi is neither an accused nor alleged to have committed any offence in these proceedings. She has been summoned solely as a witness to assist the Court.

Court Reprimands Actor Over Absence

A Rouse Avenue court on Monday issued fresh summons to Nora Fatehi to appear as a prosecution witness for evidence. She is a witness in an extortion case linked with Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Special Judge Gagandeep Singh issued fresh summons to Nora Fatehi. The court has directed her to appear on November 6. During the hearing, Delhi police informed the court that Nora Fatehi was summoned, but they have no information on whether she is coming or not. Her counsel appeared and moved a plea seeking exemption. The Court pulled up the counsel and said that she is a witness and was supposed to be here.“Her conduct is not up to the mark. Don't take the court for granted, " the court stated. The court asked the counsel when she was summoned. He replied that she was informed on October 29.

Details of the Extortion Case

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi has been summoned to appear before Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court as a prosecution witness in the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The case relates to allegations that Chandrashekhar, while lodged in Delhi's Rohini Jail, impersonated senior government officials and allegedly extorted around Rs 200 crore from Aditi Singh, wife of former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh, during 2020-21. He allegedly promised to secure her husband's release from jail in exchange for money.

Background Investigation

The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) investigated the alleged extortion and filed a chargesheet under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). Fatehi was earlier questioned by the EOW in connection with her alleged association with Chandrashekhar and his wife Leena Maria Paulose. Police had recorded her statement under Section 164 of the CrPC and subsequently named her as a prosecution witness in the supplementary chargesheet. The actor had told investigators that her interaction with Chandrashekhar was through his wife. She had also been questioned about an event she attended in Chennai in December 2020. (ANI)

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