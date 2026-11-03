Uttarakhand CM Performs Bhumi Pujan For Khatima-Sitarganj Road Widening

CM Dhami Launches Road Expansion Project

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday performed the Bhumi Pujan for the widening of the Khatima-Sitarganj road in his home constituency of Khatima. The road expansion project will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 13.5 crore.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Dhami said Khatima has a diverse population and the road widening project had been long-awaited due to the movement of people from rural and surrounding areas.“Khatima represents a 'mini-India,' encompassing people from all castes and social strata. For this reason, the roads in Khatima need to be widened. Khatima serves a large population from rural and surrounding areas, and a National Highway also passes through it. Those travelling toward Taragarh use this road. Consequently, the widening of this route has been long-awaited. Today, the groundbreaking ceremony has taken place. The road will be constructed soon,” he said.

Benefits of the Infrastructure Initiative

The Chief Minister said the project would ease traffic congestion and provide convenience to commuters and pedestrians. He also spoke about plans to address the shortage of public restrooms in the area.

“Its completion will provide great convenience to the residents. It will help resolve the issue of traffic congestion. Commuters will face no difficulties in travelling. Pedestrians, too, will face no inconvenience. Furthermore, we will ensure that the executing agency addresses the current shortage of public restrooms by constructing new ones, including 'pink toilets,' specifically for women,” he said.

Vision for Holistic Development

Dhami said the state government was working towards uniform development across Uttarakhand under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“It is the firm resolve of our government under the guidance of PM Modi to ensure the holistic and integrated development of the entire state. From Niti to Mada, from Malari to Gunji, to the farthest border at Tyuni, and from Gangaspur in Haridwar to Chakarpur and Kanakpur-development should be uniform across all these regions. We are making every effort to ensure that development progresses rapidly everywhere,” he said. The Chief Minister also reiterated his government's resolve to transform Khatima into an ideal constituency through continuous development work. (ANI)

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