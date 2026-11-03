Sanjay Raut Accuses Amit Shah Of Attempting To Weaken Maharashtra State

Sanjay Raut Criticizes Amit Shah Over NCP Factions

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of creating two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to weaken Maharashtra, claiming that both factions would lose their political existence in the coming days. Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Raut said the NCP belonged solely to Sharad Pawar and the Shiv Sena to Uddhav Thackeray, alleging that leaders of the two factions were acting at the behest of the BJP.

"Amit Shah has created two factions (of NCP) to weaken Maharashtra. In the coming days, both the factions will lose their political existence. After Ajit Pawar's, the Nationalist Congress Party has been left orphaned. This party belongs solely to Sharad Pawar. The Shiv Sena belongs solely to Uddhav Thackeray. These leaders act at the behest of the BJP," he said.

NCP Internal Developments

His remarks came a day after six senior NCP leaders met Amit Shah in the national capital amid discussions within the party over its demand for the Finance Ministry portfolio in Maharashtra to be returned to the NCP. The delegation included Dhananjay Munde, Sunil Tatkare, Praful Patel, Hasan Mushrif, Chhagan Bhujbal and Dilip Walse Patil. The absence of Sunetra Pawar and Parth Pawar from the meeting also raised questions over the party's leadership.

Demands for Election Commission and Future Predictions

Further, Raut also reiterated his demand for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, questioning a rally held in Telangana under the banner of saving democracy. "We are not seeking a discussion; we are demanding the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar. Yesterday, they held a rally in Telangana in the name of 'saving democracy'-yet, it was a rally organised by those who are murdering democracy. The question remains - from whom exactly are they trying to 'save' democracy?" he said.

In another remark, the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP said, "Rahul Gandhi will become the country's Prime Minister, and Amit Shah will end up in Tihar Jail."

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