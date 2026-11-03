Chhattisgarh CM Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over Allegations On PM Modi

Chhattisgarh CM Dismisses Rahul Gandhi's Allegations

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday hit back at Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the Congress leader's words no longer carried any weight and accusing the Opposition of attempting to mislead the public by making frivolous remarks.

Reacting to Gandhi's statement about foreign assistance in the country, Sai said the Congress and other Opposition parties had run out of issues and were making such remarks to mislead people. "He can say whatever he likes, but his words no longer carry any weight. The Congress and the Opposition have run out of issues. Since they have no issues left, they are trying to mislead the people of the country by making such frivolous remarks. However, the people of this nation have understood them and seen through them; they will not be swayed by what he says," Sai said.

Opposition Allegations and Political Debate

Vote Theft Claims

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leader ST Hasan, reacting to the ongoing political debate over alleged vote theft, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of undermining democracy and alleged that 25 lakh votes had gone missing. "The public has realised the vote theft has happened and no election was held in a fair manner. As many as 25 lakh votes went missing. The public will respond to it. BJP is taking out a 'Loktantra bachao' rally, but it is Gynaesh Kumar who has ruined democracy," Hasan said.

Rahul Gandhi's Challenge to PM Modi

Earlier on Monday, Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of coming to power and remaining in office with foreign assistance. He also alleged that India's financial system was controlled and supported by foreigners, and challenged him to an open debate over the claims. In a post on X, the Congress MP wrote,“Mr Modi, stop lying to this nation. You became PM because of foreign help. You remain PM because of foreign help. Your financial system is fully controlled and supported by foreigners. Foreign social media fully backs you.”

Gandhi also claimed that the Prime Minister will not accept his debate challenge as he is "terrified" of what he knows about him.“I challenge you to an open debate about this. Any stage, any time. Come if you have the guts. You won't dare, because you are terrified of what I know about you,” the post read.

His remarks came after Prime Minister Modi criticised the Opposition while addressing the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations marking the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar, Narmada district of Gujarat. The Prime Minister said that the Opposition's role in a democracy was to oppose government policies but alleged that it had instead become an obstructionist force.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)