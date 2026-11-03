Selsmart Partners With Helium To Enable Easy Online Appliance Exchange

Selsmart and Helium Launch Appliance Exchange Programme

Selsmart, Attero's consumer-facing take-back platform, has partnered with Helium, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) air-conditioning brand, to integrate appliance exchange into its online purchase journey. The recently launched programme allows customers buying a new Helium AC to exchange an old air conditioner, refrigerator, washing machine or cooler. Customers can check the exchange value of their old appliance through the Selsmart calculator on Helium's website while purchasing a new AC. Once the purchase and exchange request are confirmed, Selsmart arranges doorstep pickup and provides instant digital payment based on the confirmed exchange value, without any last-minute re-evaluation. The collected appliances are channelled for responsible recycling through Attero's CPCB-authorised facility in Roorkee.

The partnership extends Selsmart's reach by integrating its exchange service directly into Helium's D2C website rather than relying only on physical stores. While Selsmart already enables consumers to access its take-back services through its own platform, this collaboration embeds the exchange option within Helium's online purchase journey. Customers can check the value of an old appliance while buying a new AC, with collection and payment managed by Selsmart. The integration also provides a model for extending the service to other digital-first appliance brands.

Strategic Goals for Material Recovery

Nitin Gupta, CEO and Co-founder of Attero, said,“Building a domestic supply of critical minerals requires both advanced recycling technology and a reliable supply of end-of-life materials. Through Selsmart, we are making the collection of used electronics and appliances more accessible and structured. Our partnership with Helium rings take-back into the online purchase journey, helping connect consumer upgrades with formal recycling and material recovery.”

Aman Munka, Co-founder and COO of Helium said,“We want to make air conditioning smart, efficient and accessible, and that includes what happens to the old unit. Most people don't know what to do with their old AC once the new one arrives. As a D2C brand, we want the whole experience, from choosing an AC to retiring the old one, to happen in one place. Through Selsmart, we're giving our customers an easy answer: a fair exchange value while buying, doorstep pickup, instant digital payment and responsible recycling.”

About Attero and Its Technology

Attero is one of India's leading critical minerals and recycling technology companies, with proprietary processes for recovering more than 22 critical minerals from end-of-life electronics and lithium-ion batteries. Its technology portfolio is backed by over 50 global patents. The company combines advanced material recovery with structured collection channels to strengthen the supply of valuable materials for manufacturing. Selsmart complements these capabilities by connecting consumers with organised take-back services and helping bring discarded appliances into formal recycling channels.

Selsmart currently operates across 25+ cities, and has served over 4 lakh+ customers. According to company information, Attero is India's largest critical minerals firm and the world's most technologically advanced urban miner. As a critical minerals technology company, Attero recovers more than 20 critical minerals, including rare earth elements (REEs), cobalt, nickel, lithium, copper, graphite, silver, gold and manganese, through proprietary processes backed by more than 50 global patents. Attero supports both enterprises and consumers through MetalMandi, its digital marketplace for urban mining, and Selsmart, its consumer take-back platform for e-waste.

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