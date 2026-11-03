Sony Launches RIALTO 65 Camera Extension System, Expanding the VENICE 2 Camera to the 65mm Format

(MENAFN- Atteline) Enabling Image Expression in Ways That Only Large Format Makes Possible



(Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 30 October 2026) - Sony today announced the RIALTO 65 Camera Extension System for the VENICE 2 CineAlta® camera. Equipped with a 65mm sensor with a 1.5:1 aspect ratioi, RIALTO 65 expands VENICE 2 to the 65mm format.



RIALTO 65 incorporates a sensor measuring 53.75 mm wide by 35.83 mm high, with a diagonal of approximately 64.60 mm. It is among the largest image sensors used in commercially available cinema camerasii. Taking advantage of an imaging area approximately 2.2 times larger than that of a 35mm full-frame image sensor, the system richly renders the presence of people, the sense of distance between subject and background, and spatial depth. This makes it possible to naturally emphasize the main subject even within an expansive field of view and create imagery that draws audiences into the scene.



RIALTO 65 supports Extension Mode, in which the camera head is separated from the VENICE 2 body, as well as Studio Mode, in which the camera head is attached directly to the body. The system flexibly accommodates shooting situations that have been difficult with conventional large camera systems, including shooting in confined spaces and handheld shooting.



(L-R) Extension mode and Studio mode



In addition, users can take advantage of the colour science developed for VENICE 2, internal recording in 16-bit X-OCN, established operability, and existing workflows. This expands shooting possibilities into new areas of expression while allowing them to continue using their existing VENICE 2 systems.



Availability and Price



Please check with your official local Sony retailer for your country’s specific availability and price.



RIALTO 65 sample videos are available on YouTube:

RIALTO 65 | Camera Field Test | Sony

RIALTO 65 | LOCAL PEOPLE by Łukasz Żal, PSC | Sony



Key Features of RIALTO 65



Rich Image Expression That Renders People and Space with a 65mm Sensor



RIALTO 65 is a compact and lightweight camera head measuring approximately 115 mm × 154 mm × 63 mm (W x H x D) and weighing approximately 1.5 kg. The system supports 9.6K 1.5:1 Open Gate readout, enabling flexible framing that takes advantage of the sensor’s wide imaging area. It also supports a 9.6K 2.20:1 readout mode with a diagonal of approximately 59.04 mm, which accommodates a wider range of lenses. Additional readout modes will be introduced through future software updates to the VENICE 2 bodyiii.



Users can select a Base ISO of 2500 or 10000 according to the shooting environment and creative intent. At Base ISO 2500, RIALTO 65 delivers 15+ stops of latitude. In scenes with high contrast and under a wide range of lighting conditions, the system reproduces rich gradation from highlights to shadows, enabling image creation in line with the cinematographer’s intent.



Greater Freedom and Flexibility with Extension Mode and Studio Mode



Despite supporting the 65mm format, this compact and lightweight camera head can be placed close to a subject or installed in confined spaces or at elevated positions, especially when using Extension Mode. This provides flexibility in shooting positions and angles that have tended to be restricted with conventional camera systems supporting the 65mm format. The cable connecting the camera head and the VENICE 2 body is designed for ease of handling on set. It can be detached at both the camera-head end and the camera-body end, making setup and integration into equipment easier. The system supports 4.5 m and 12 m cable optionsiv, allowing users to select a cable according to the shooting environment. In addition, camera tilt and roll information can be recorded as metadata and utilized in post-production workflows.



Extension mode with 12m cable (sold separately)



CineAlta Image Creation and the VENICE 2 Workflow



The VENICE 2 system combined with RIALTO 65 carries forward the colour science developed for CineAlta, including natural colour reproduction, smooth skin-tone gradation, tonal expression with S-Log3, and the wide colour gamut of S-Gamut3. Even in high-resolution shooting, the system balances image quality and efficient data operation with X-OCN.



Because the VENICE 2 body handles the primary functions, including recording, users can continue to use the AXS memory cards used with VENICE 2. This enables a smooth transition to shooting in the 65mm format while continuing to use existing operability, recording media assets, peripherals, and production workflows.



Practical Production Flexibility for Lens Selection, Anamorphic Shooting, and ND Filter Operation



RIALTO 65 does not include a lens mount and is designed to accept third-party lens-mount adapters suited to the production and lens being used. Users can select from a variety of lenses, including lenses for the 65mm format. When using a lens and lens-mount adapter that support communication with the camera, lens information such as focal length, focus position, and aperture value can be recorded as metadata. This information can be used in production processes such as editing, VFX, and virtual production.



When using anamorphic lenses, users can use de-squeeze display at multiple magnification ratios and the Zoom to Fit function to confirm the field of view and composition according to the lens being used.



The system also includes 11 types of drop-in ND filters equipped with electronic contacts. VENICE 2 automatically recognizes the density information of an ND filter inserted into RIALTO 65.



Optional Accessories



CBK-NDK6510 ND Filter Kit



This product is a set of 11 drop-in ND filters equivalent to those included with RIALTO 65. Individual filters of a specific density cannot be purchased separately.



CBK-12C6510 12 m Cable



The included 4.5 m cable can be replaced with the 12 m cable. This allows the RIALTO 65 camera head to be installed farther away from the VENICE 2 body and accommodates a variety of shooting situations.



Please check with your official local Sony retailer for your country’s specific availability and price.



Main Specifications



For the main specifications and additional details of RIALTO 65, please visit the product website:



Specifications described in this press release are current as of the announcement date and may differ from the final specifications.



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About Sony Middle East and Africa:



Sony Middle East and Africa FZE is a 100% subsidiary of Sony Corporation and is the regional headquarters for the Middle East and Africa regions. The company is engaged in the business of Sony Consumer Electronics, Mobile Electronics (Car Audio), broadcasting and professional products and Computer Entertainment (PlayStation) products in more than 40 countries in the region.



Apart from stock operations in the Jebel Ali Free Zone Establishment in Dubai, Sony Middle East and Africa leads execution of various logistics, sales, marketing, advertising and customer services activities through its business partners. 353 accredited third-party service centres reinforce Sony’s presence in key markets in the region.



About Sony Corporation:



Sony Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and is responsible for the Entertainment, Technology & Services (ET&S) business. With the mission to “create the future of entertainment through the power of technology together with creators,” we aim to continue to deliver Kando* to people around the world. For more information, visit:



*Kando is a Japanese word that roughly translates to the sense of awe and emotion you feel when experiencing something beautiful and amazing for the first time.

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