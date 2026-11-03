Stevens Defends Dumping El-Sayed for GOP’s Rogers Before Midterms
(MENAFN) Haley Stevens, a US Democratic congresswoman, publicly stood by her decision Monday to pull her endorsement of Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed and back Republican Mike Rogers, pointing to what she described as divisive campaign rhetoric.
In a lengthy statement, Stevens said the choice was entirely her own and rooted in conscience. She dismissed claims that her fiance or outside political figures pushed her toward it.
“My decision to withdraw my endorsement of Abdul El-Sayed and support Mike Rogers has angered many Democrats. I understand why. But it was not impulsive, and it was not made for me by anyone else. It was a decision of conscience,” she said on US social media company X.
She revealed her support for Rogers on Sunday, two days ahead of the midterm elections.
Stevens said she first backed El-Sayed after her own loss in the Democratic Senate primary, but became uneasy about his campaign’s messaging and associations. She cited advertisements featuring conservative commentator Tucker Carlson and El-Sayed’s appearances with political streamer Hasan Piker.
She also condemned campaign messaging that connected grocery prices to US backing for Israel, saying it drove away Black and Jewish voters. She questioned El-Sayed’s judgment in aligning himself with Piker, whose comments about Jewish voters drew controversy.
“I asked Abdul to reject that rhetoric clearly. I wasn’t asking him to change his platform. I was offering him an opportunity to reassure people, reject division, and demonstrate the leadership required of a United States Senator,” she said.
Stevens acknowledged sharp policy differences with Rogers but said she believes he can lead across party lines and put national interests before party loyalty.
She also faulted Democratic leaders for denouncing her decision instead of addressing the concerns behind it.
“We cannot preach inclusion while punishing dissent,” Stevens said, arguing that political loyalty should not require surrendering personal values or independent judgment.
Stevens reaffirmed her commitment to Democratic priorities, including reproductive rights, organized labor, affordable utilities and universal healthcare, and urged greater unity and accountability within her party.
In a lengthy statement, Stevens said the choice was entirely her own and rooted in conscience. She dismissed claims that her fiance or outside political figures pushed her toward it.
“My decision to withdraw my endorsement of Abdul El-Sayed and support Mike Rogers has angered many Democrats. I understand why. But it was not impulsive, and it was not made for me by anyone else. It was a decision of conscience,” she said on US social media company X.
She revealed her support for Rogers on Sunday, two days ahead of the midterm elections.
Stevens said she first backed El-Sayed after her own loss in the Democratic Senate primary, but became uneasy about his campaign’s messaging and associations. She cited advertisements featuring conservative commentator Tucker Carlson and El-Sayed’s appearances with political streamer Hasan Piker.
She also condemned campaign messaging that connected grocery prices to US backing for Israel, saying it drove away Black and Jewish voters. She questioned El-Sayed’s judgment in aligning himself with Piker, whose comments about Jewish voters drew controversy.
“I asked Abdul to reject that rhetoric clearly. I wasn’t asking him to change his platform. I was offering him an opportunity to reassure people, reject division, and demonstrate the leadership required of a United States Senator,” she said.
Stevens acknowledged sharp policy differences with Rogers but said she believes he can lead across party lines and put national interests before party loyalty.
She also faulted Democratic leaders for denouncing her decision instead of addressing the concerns behind it.
“We cannot preach inclusion while punishing dissent,” Stevens said, arguing that political loyalty should not require surrendering personal values or independent judgment.
Stevens reaffirmed her commitment to Democratic priorities, including reproductive rights, organized labor, affordable utilities and universal healthcare, and urged greater unity and accountability within her party.
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