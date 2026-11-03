Softaken Introduces New Cross-Platform EML To PST Conversion Software For Windows, Mac, And Linux
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Softaken is a software company known for its data transfer and email management solutions, and now it has launched a new EML to PST converter that natively runs on Windows, Mac, and Linux. The release addresses a long-standing gap for users who had to employ platform-specific converters or workarounds to migrate email archives into Microsoft Outlook.
Many clients, such as Thunderbird, Windows Mail and Apple Mail, save individual email messages as EML files. Moving such communications into Outlook has typically required a Windows system, and Mac and Linux users have had few options. Softaken's this updates removes this limitation by giving the same conversion capabilities on all three platforms.“Email lives on every kind of device today, and people shouldn't have to change operating systems just to migrate their own data,” said a spokesperson for Softaken.“We built this tool so that a user on a MacBook or a Linux workstation gets the same reliable experience as a user on Windows.”
Key Features Include:
1. It runs on Windows, Mac OS, and Linux.
2. Options to add individual EML files and entire folders.
3. Preview of the message before conversion.
4. Export of all selected messages into a single PST file.
5. Preservation of message content, attachments, sender and recipient information and timestamps.
6. Batch processing for hundreds or thousands of messages in one session
7. The UI is intuitive and easy to use for beginners.
8. Outlook installation is not required to complete the process.
Softaken said the launch reflects increased demand from organizations with mixed-device environments, where workers use several operating systems but want a consistent email format. The EML to PST conversion software is available for download from the official website, with a free trial version that lets users test the conversion process before purchasing a license.
About Softaken
Softaken develops tools for email conversion, data recovery and file conversion. It solutions are used by individuals and companies worldwide. The company concentrates on basic, dependable tools for everyday technical tasks.
Media Contact
...
Many clients, such as Thunderbird, Windows Mail and Apple Mail, save individual email messages as EML files. Moving such communications into Outlook has typically required a Windows system, and Mac and Linux users have had few options. Softaken's this updates removes this limitation by giving the same conversion capabilities on all three platforms.“Email lives on every kind of device today, and people shouldn't have to change operating systems just to migrate their own data,” said a spokesperson for Softaken.“We built this tool so that a user on a MacBook or a Linux workstation gets the same reliable experience as a user on Windows.”
Key Features Include:
1. It runs on Windows, Mac OS, and Linux.
2. Options to add individual EML files and entire folders.
3. Preview of the message before conversion.
4. Export of all selected messages into a single PST file.
5. Preservation of message content, attachments, sender and recipient information and timestamps.
6. Batch processing for hundreds or thousands of messages in one session
7. The UI is intuitive and easy to use for beginners.
8. Outlook installation is not required to complete the process.
Softaken said the launch reflects increased demand from organizations with mixed-device environments, where workers use several operating systems but want a consistent email format. The EML to PST conversion software is available for download from the official website, with a free trial version that lets users test the conversion process before purchasing a license.
About Softaken
Softaken develops tools for email conversion, data recovery and file conversion. It solutions are used by individuals and companies worldwide. The company concentrates on basic, dependable tools for everyday technical tasks.
Media Contact
...
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