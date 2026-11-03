Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team Driver Kimi Antonelli Is Formula 1® World Champion
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 3 November 2026: Kimi Antonelli is the Formula 1® World Champion. As the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team celebrates his title, STING® is celebrating the energy behind the championship: the fans who have supported Kimi every step of the way.
The title is Kimi's, earned through talent and determination. But from his karting days to the top of Formula 1®, one thing was always with him: the energy of his fans. It was there through every lap, every setback and every breakthrough, long before the trophy.
The energy behind the championship
To celebrate the title, STING ® is bringing that energy to life through art. Artists from India, Mexico and Vietnam have each interpreted the energy behind the champion in their own style, creating portraits of Kimi through their own cultural lens.
The artworks, alongside a Championship Ode to Kimi, are live across STING ® digital channels.
The title is Kimi's, earned through talent and determination. But from his karting days to the top of Formula 1®, one thing was always with him: the energy of his fans. It was there through every lap, every setback and every breakthrough, long before the trophy.
The energy behind the championship
To celebrate the title, STING ® is bringing that energy to life through art. Artists from India, Mexico and Vietnam have each interpreted the energy behind the champion in their own style, creating portraits of Kimi through their own cultural lens.
The artworks, alongside a Championship Ode to Kimi, are live across STING ® digital channels.
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