TPLF Claims Hundreds of Ethiopian Troops Killed in Renewed Tigray Clashes
(MENAFN) The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) claimed Monday that its fighters killed 500 Ethiopian government soldiers and injured another 800 during renewed confrontations with federal forces and allied militias in northern Ethiopia's Tigray region.
The rebel group said the reported casualties resulted from clashes on Saturday near the historic city of Aksum, where its forces launched a counterattack against government troops and members of the allied Tigray Peace Forces (TPF).
According to the TPLF-linked Dimtsi Weyane television station, the group said it killed 500 fighters, including two regiment commanders, while inflicting serious injuries on 800 others in the Daero Hafash and May Tmqet areas of Naeder district.
The broadcaster reported that federal forces had moved toward the area from Aksum and Mahbere Dego before facing resistance from TPLF combatants.
The group further claimed that it took control of territory and captured weapons, ammunition, food stocks and medical supplies during the clashes.
It also alleged that government forces deployed artillery and drones in support of their offensive, while telephone and internet connections were cut in the affected area.
The Ethiopian government has not issued a response to the reported casualty figures, which remain unverified independently.
The rebel group said the reported casualties resulted from clashes on Saturday near the historic city of Aksum, where its forces launched a counterattack against government troops and members of the allied Tigray Peace Forces (TPF).
According to the TPLF-linked Dimtsi Weyane television station, the group said it killed 500 fighters, including two regiment commanders, while inflicting serious injuries on 800 others in the Daero Hafash and May Tmqet areas of Naeder district.
The broadcaster reported that federal forces had moved toward the area from Aksum and Mahbere Dego before facing resistance from TPLF combatants.
The group further claimed that it took control of territory and captured weapons, ammunition, food stocks and medical supplies during the clashes.
It also alleged that government forces deployed artillery and drones in support of their offensive, while telephone and internet connections were cut in the affected area.
The Ethiopian government has not issued a response to the reported casualty figures, which remain unverified independently.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment