Bronx Divorce Mediation Attorney Juan Luciano Explains Financial Disclosure Requirements In New York Divorce Mediation

NEW YORK, NY - November 3, 2026 - Spouses pursuing divorce mediation in New York are often surprised to learn that full financial disclosure is required even in this private, cooperative process. Bronx divorce mediation attorney Juan Luciano of Juan Luciano Divorce Lawyer ( ) has published a guide explaining what financial documents must be exchanged, how accuracy is verified, and what can happen if a spouse fails to disclose honestly during mediation.

According to Bronx divorce mediation attorney Juan Luciano, while a mediator cannot compel disclosure the way a judge can, New York law and mediator ethics still expect both spouses to exchange sworn financial statements before any settlement becomes final. "Any agreement reached in mediation still has to be reviewed and approved by the court," Luciano explains. "A court is unlikely to approve terms that are based on incomplete or unreliable numbers, so transparency protects everyone involved."

Bronx divorce mediation attorney Juan Luciano notes that New York Domestic Relations Law § 236(B)(4) mandates compulsory financial disclosure in court matrimonial actions, and mediated settlement agreements submitted for court approval must also be backed by full financial disclosure to be legally binding and enforceable. The guide points out that equitable distribution, spousal maintenance, and child support all depend on the same information: what each spouse earns, owns, and owes.

The firm emphasizes that disclosure runs both ways. Neither spouse is entitled to review the other's finances while keeping their own private, and the exchange typically covers four broad areas: income from all sources, assets such as bank accounts, retirement plans, real property, and business interests, debts and liabilities, and monthly living expenses. Recent tax returns, pay stubs, W-2 and 1099 forms, and account statements usually accompany these categories.

A central document in the process is New York's Statement of Net Worth, a sworn, itemized financial affidavit signed before a notary. Luciano observes that many mediators ask both spouses to complete one before anything is filed in court. "The Statement of Net Worth puts both people through the same organized set of questions," he says. "That shared structure makes the financial picture easier to compare and makes gaps or missing documents much harder to overlook."

The form organizes finances into categories including family background, monthly expenses, income and assets, liabilities and debts, and recent asset transfers. Luciano highlights that the form requires disclosure of any property or funds transferred or sold within the past three years, a feature designed to help identify assets moved out of reach before divorce proceedings begin.

On the question of accuracy, the Bronx divorce mediation guide advises that figures should reflect accurate numbers rather than estimates. Because the Statement of Net Worth is sworn before a notary, the figures carry the same weight as testimony. Attorney Luciano adds that mediators and attorneys commonly request backup documentation so both sides can confirm reported numbers match the underlying records. For assets that are difficult to value, such as a closely held business, a professional practice, or a disputed home value, parties may agree to use a neutral appraiser, business valuator, or forensic accountant.

Luciano cautions that concealing assets can unravel a settlement. Because New York courts treat matrimonial agreements as contracts, an agreement obtained through fraud or material misrepresentation may be set aside, and a spouse who later discovers hidden property can ask the court to vacate or reform the agreement. "Hiding money trades a short-term advantage for long-term legal exposure," he emphasizes. "It also destroys the trust that makes voluntary negotiation possible."

The guide also clarifies that mediation cannot proceed in New York without full financial disclosure. When voluntary cooperation stops, cases often transition to court litigation, where judges have legal tools such as subpoenas, interrogatories, and depositions to enforce transparency. Luciano notes that moving to litigation does not mean mediation failed permanently, as many couples return to negotiation once the financial issues are resolved.

Attorney Luciano earned his J.D. from the University at Buffalo School of Law and was admitted to the New York State Bar in 2005. He is a past President of the Bronx Family Court Bar Association and is certified by the Appellate Division, First Department, to represent both children and adults in family law matters, serving clients in English and Spanish.

For spouses considering mediation, contacting a Bronx divorce mediation attorney may help them prepare accurate financial disclosures, understand each entry on a Statement of Net Worth, and ensure that any agreement rests on complete and reliable information.

About Juan Luciano Divorce Lawyer:

Juan Luciano Divorce Lawyer is a New York family law and domestic relations practice focused on divorce, mediation, and related matrimonial matters. Led by attorney Juan Luciano, the firm helps spouses organize assets, evaluate Statements of Net Worth, and navigate voluntary financial disclosure, serving clients throughout the Bronx and the surrounding New York City area in English and Spanish. For consultations, call (718) 519-8336.

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