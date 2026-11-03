Manhattan Divorce Mediation Attorney Ryan Besinque Explains Required Forms And Filing Steps To Finalize A Divorce After Mediation

NEW YORK, NY - November 3, 2026 - Couples who complete divorce mediation in Manhattan often assume their marriage has legally ended, but the process is not finished until the New York County Supreme Court signs and enters a final judgment of divorce. Manhattan divorce mediation attorney Ryan Besinque of The Law Office of Ryan Besinque ( ) has released a guide outlining the forms, filing sequence, statutory fees, and court processing steps required to convert a mediated settlement into a finalized divorce. The guide addresses how incomplete or inaccurate filings can delay judicial review and the entry of the final judgment.

According to Manhattan divorce mediation attorney Ryan Besinque, mediation produces the terms of a divorce but does not dissolve the marriage. "Mediation gives couples an enforceable agreement, but only the Supreme Court can legally end a marriage," Besinque explains. "Nothing reaches the court file until someone commences the action and submits a complete, accurate filing package." The signed, notarized stipulation of settlement becomes the foundation of an uncontested divorce filing in New York County.

Manhattan divorce mediation attorney Ryan Besinque notes that most couples who complete mediation proceed with an uncontested divorce, in which one spouse files as the plaintiff and the other signs an affirmation waiving formal service and consenting to the divorce. In most cases, neither spouse needs to appear before a judge. The court then reviews the required documents and incorporates the private settlement agreement into the final divorce judgment, where it remains a separate contract that is also enforceable through the court.

The guide explains that an uncontested divorce filed after mediation uses the Uncontested Divorce Packet published by the New York State Unified Court System, numbered UD-1 through UD-15 plus applicable worksheets. The core documents in nearly every post-mediation filing include a Summons with Notice or Summons and Verified Complaint stating the grounds for divorce under Domestic Relations Law Section 170(7), the Affirmation of Defendant (Form UD-7), the Sworn Affirmation of Plaintiff (Form UD-6), the Request for Judicial Intervention, the Note of Issue, the signed settlement agreement, and the proposed Findings of Fact and Judgment of Divorce. Cases involving children under 21 add the UD-8 series support worksheets and the UCS-111 Child Support Summary Form.

Besinque points out that agreements involving children must satisfy specific statutory requirements. Domestic Relations Law Section 240(1-b)(h) requires an agreement that deviates from the statutory child support formula to state the presumptive amount, the reason for the deviation, and that the parties were advised of the guideline calculation. "Judges review custody and support terms closely," Besinque observes. "If those provisions are unclear or do not meet the legal standard, the court can reject the filing until the parties correct them."

The filing process in New York County follows a required sequence through the Matrimonial Clerk's Office at the Supreme Court. The guide explains that the filer purchases an index number from the County Clerk, enrolls in the New York State Courts Electronic Filing system, files the summons, and either completes service or obtains a signed waiver. Under CPLR Section 306-b, service must be completed within 120 days of filing the summons, though a defendant may instead sign Form UD-7 to voluntarily appear and waive personal service. Once the defendant has appeared or defaulted, the Request for Judicial Intervention and complete judgment package are submitted for judicial review.

Attorney Besinque advises that court filing fees for an uncontested divorce in New York County total roughly $335, consisting of $210 for the index number, $95 for the Request for Judicial Intervention, and $30 for the Note of Issue. Fee waivers are available for filers who qualify under CPLR Section 1101. Besinque adds that the firm handles these filings throughout Manhattan, drafting the required judicial affidavits and tracking cases through signature and entry.

The guide clarifies that a divorce is not final on the date a judge signs the paperwork but on the date the County Clerk officially enters it in the court records. Certified copies of the entered judgment are required to change a legal name, retitle property or financial accounts, and update beneficiary designations. Besinque emphasizes that a settled and cooperative divorce commonly takes about three to six months to finalize in New York County, assuming the court receives a complete and accurate filing package, and that a rejected or incomplete filing may add another four to eight weeks.

For individuals finalizing a divorce after mediation in Manhattan, consulting an experienced divorce mediation attorney may help ensure that filings meet New York County requirements and reduce avoidable delays.

About The Law Office of Ryan Besinque:

The Law Office of Ryan Besinque is a Manhattan-based family law firm focused on divorce, mediation, child custody, spousal and child support, and post-judgment modifications. Led by attorney Ryan Besinque, the firm serves clients throughout Manhattan and the surrounding boroughs, with an emphasis on open communication and negotiated resolutions. The office is located at 115 W 25th St, 4th floor, New York, NY 10001. For consultations, call (929) 251-4477.

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