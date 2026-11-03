Manhattan Real Estate Attorney Peter Zinkovetsky Outlines A Closing Checklist For NYC Home Sellers

NEW YORK, NY - November 3, 2026 - Selling a home in New York City involves a series of legal and practical steps that begin once an offer is accepted and continue after closing. Manhattan real estate attorney Peter Zinkovetsky of Avenue Law Firm has published a guide ( ) explaining the documents, disclosures, title issues, transfer taxes, and building requirements that sellers of houses, condominiums, and co-ops can expect. The guide covers each stage of the sale, from attorney engagement and contract preparation to the final walk-through and post-closing recordkeeping.

According to Manhattan real estate attorney Peter Zinkovetsky, New York law does not require an attorney for every residential sale. In downstate practice, however, the seller's attorney commonly prepares the contract of sale, collects ownership and payoff information, and prepares the closing documents. Early review can uncover a deed that no longer matches current ownership after a death or divorce, open Department of Buildings permits, or an unreleased home equity line. "Finding these issues at the start of a transaction gives a seller time to resolve them before a contract deadline turns them into a crisis," he explains.

Manhattan real estate attorney Peter Zinkovetsky notes that the contract and the transfer documents serve different roles. The contract, often a standard form with a rider, sets the price, deposit, delivery condition, closing date, financing contingency, and default remedies. For a house or condominium, a bargain and sale deed with covenant against grantor's acts commonly transfers title, while a co-op has no deed and instead transfers through the stock certificate, proprietary lease, stock power, and lease assignment.

The guide also addresses disclosure obligations. New York's Property Condition Disclosure Act applies to covered sales of one- to four-family homes, excluding condominium units and cooperative apartments, and the former $500 credit option was eliminated effective March 20, 2024. For most housing built before 1978, federal law under 42 U.S.C. § 4852d requires lead-based paint disclosures, the EPA pamphlet, and a 10-day inspection opportunity unless the buyer agrees in writing to a different period or waives it.

On title clearance, the article explains that searches can reveal mortgages, home equity lines, mechanic's liens, unpaid property taxes or water charges, and docketed money judgments, which under CPLR § 5203 can create a lien for 10 years. "A home equity line has to be paid off and formally closed so the lien can be released, because a zero balance alone does not close the line," Attorney Zinkovetsky points out. Once a mortgage is paid in full, New York law requires a certificate of discharge to be presented for recording within 30 days.

Transfer taxes form another major part of the checklist. Sellers are primarily liable for the New York State transfer tax, with a base rate of 0.4% plus an additional 0.25% on NYC residential conveyances of $3 million or more. They are also primarily liable for the NYC Real Property Transfer Tax of 1% up to $500,000 and 1.425% above that amount for individual homes, condominiums, and co-op apartments.

Buyers are primarily responsible for the 1% mansion tax on residential transfers of $1 million or more and the NYC supplemental tax on transfers of $2 million or more, although the contract can allocate costs between the parties. State transfer tax filings are due within 15 days of delivery of the transfer instrument, and NYC filings are due within 30 days after the transfer.

Building requirements differ between condominiums and cooperatives. Condo sellers may need to satisfy a board's right of first refusal and provide statements showing the status of common charges, while co-op sellers coordinate with the managing agent to obtain the cooperative's consent and confirm maintenance, assessments, flip taxes, and transfer fees. Manhattan buildings also often require advance reservations for move-outs, elevator scheduling, and certificates of insurance from movers.

The seller's closing statement reflects the gross sale price, prorated taxes or charges, the mortgage payoff, transfer taxes, broker commission, and building fees, ultimately showing net proceeds. "Sellers should confirm any wire instructions by phone using a known number before funds are disbursed," Zinkovetsky advises. If the final walk-through reveals a problem, the contract governs whether it is resolved through a repair, closing credit, escrow holdback, or a new closing date.

After closing, the guide recommends keeping a complete set of records, including the recorded deed or co-op transfer documents, the contract and riders, the closing statement, transfer tax returns, payoff and release documents, and disclosure forms. Records documenting capital improvements and adjusted basis should be kept until at least three years after the due date of the tax return for the year of sale.

Even close to closing, a transaction can depend on documents and approvals from several parties, and identifying outstanding items early can reduce last-minute delays. For those preparing to sell a house, condominium, or co-op in New York City, contacting a Manhattan real estate attorney may help keep the transaction organized and on schedule.

About Avenue Law Firm:

Avenue Law Firm is a Manhattan-based law firm located at 505 Park Ave #1201, New York, NY 10022, focusing on real estate transactions and property and business insurance matters. Led by founder and Managing Partner Peter Zinkovetsky, the firm serves sellers and buyers throughout Manhattan, New York City, and surrounding areas. For consultations, call (212) 729-4090.

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