Jackson Heights Car Accident Lawyer Keetick L. Sanchez Explains How Pure Comparative Negligence Under CPLR § 1411 Affects Injury Recovery

JACKSON HEIGHTS, NY - November 3, 2026 - Injured individuals in New York often assume that being partially at fault for an accident eliminates their right to compensation, but the legal reality depends heavily on how the injury occurred. Jackson Heights car accident lawyer Keetick L. Sanchez of K L Sanchez Law Office, P.C. ( ) has released a detailed guide explaining how CPLR § 1411 governs fault and recovery differently for general personal injury claims and motor vehicle accident claims throughout Queens and New York City.

According to Jackson Heights car accident lawyer Keetick L. Sanchez, New York applies two distinct statutory standards under CPLR § 1411. General personal injury claims, such as slip-and-fall and construction cases, fall under subsection (a) and follow pure comparative negligence, meaning an injured party's share of fault reduces damages but never bars recovery entirely. "An injured person found even ninety-nine percent at fault in a general personal injury case can still recover a portion of proven damages," Sanchez explains. "The rule for car accidents, however, operates very differently."

Jackson Heights car accident lawyer Keetick L. Sanchez points out that motor vehicle claims subject to Article 51 of the Insurance Law follow modified comparative negligence under CPLR § 1411(b). Under this rule, a driver found more than fifty percent at fault is barred from recovering pain-and-suffering damages entirely. This distinction, Sanchez notes, makes the difference between a reduced recovery and no recovery at all.

Sanchez emphasizes that fault percentages are frequently the deciding factor in motor vehicle claims. In most cases, an insurance adjuster proposes a fault split during negotiations, and when a case does not settle, a jury or judge determines the percentages at trial. "Keeping a driver's share of fault at or below fifty percent is critical, because exceeding that threshold means the claim is lost regardless of how severe the injuries are," she says.

Attorney Sanchez explains that under the modified comparative negligence rule, fault is evaluated before injury severity is ever considered. If a driver is found fifty percent or less at fault, the trier of fact then determines whether the injury meets the serious injury definition under Insurance Law § 5102(d). That statutory definition includes categories such as death, dismemberment, significant disfigurement, a fracture, loss of a fetus, permanent loss of use, permanent consequential limitation of use, and significant limitation of use. The former ninety/one-hundred-eighty-day non-permanent impairment category was repealed under state tort reforms.

The guide also addresses how fault percentages translate into dollars. In general personal injury claims under CPLR § 1411(a), a one-hundred-thousand-dollar verdict reduced by twenty percent fault would leave an eighty-thousand-dollar recovery, while the same verdict reduced by ninety-nine percent fault would still allow a one-thousand-dollar recovery. Sanchez illustrates the difference with a Queens premises case: a shopper assigned thirty percent fault for inattention on an unmarked wet floor could still recover one hundred five thousand dollars of a one-hundred-fifty-thousand-dollar award.

Sanchez observes that New York's no-fault system, set out in Insurance Law Article 51, pays basic medical bills and lost earnings through an individual's own insurer regardless of who caused the crash. Comparative negligence applies only to the liability claim against the at-fault driver, not to those no-fault benefits. She also references Rodriguez v. City of New York, in which the Court of Appeals held that a plaintiff seeking partial summary judgment on liability need not prove freedom from comparative fault to establish a defendant's negligence.

Because the modified rule can bar an entire claim, Attorney Sanchez advises that insurers have strong incentives to inflate an injured driver's fault share. Common tactics include requesting early recorded statements while a person is medicated or in pain, using leading questions, relying on one-sided preliminary police reports, and arguing that gaps in medical treatment prove injuries were pre-existing. Sanchez notes that CPLR § 1412 places the burden of proving comparative fault entirely on the defendant, meaning an adjuster's initial fault assignment is an argument, not a legal finding.

Sanchez highlights the importance of preserving evidence promptly. Police accident reports, dashcam and surveillance footage, witness statements, scene photographs, medical records, and accident reconstruction analysis all help establish an accurate fault split. Because surveillance and traffic camera recordings are often overwritten within days, she advises that a prompt spoliation letter can preserve evidence vital to protecting a recovery.

For those injured in a collision or a fall in Queens, understanding how fault was assessed before signing any release is essential, as the assigned percentage directly affects compensation for excess medical bills, lost income, and pain and suffering. Individuals facing these questions may benefit from consulting a knowledgeable car accident attorney who can explain how CPLR § 1411 applies to their specific circumstances.

About K L Sanchez Law Office, P.C.:

K L Sanchez Law Office, P.C. is a Jackson Heights-based personal injury firm led by attorney Keetick L. Sanchez, who represents injured clients in car accident, premises liability, and personal injury matters throughout Queens and the surrounding New York City boroughs. The firm serves clients in both English and Spanish and is committed to securing evidence, proving injury severity, and negotiating with insurers. The office is located at 37-06 82nd St #304 in Jackson Heights. For consultations, call (646) 701-7990.

Embeds:

Youtube Video:

GMB:

Email and website

Email:...

Website: