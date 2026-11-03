Newark DWI Defense Attorney Rachel Kugel Explains Consequences Of Refusing A Breathalyzer Test In New Jersey

NEWARK, NJ - November 3, 2026 - Drivers who decline a breath test following a DWI arrest in New Jersey can face a separate charge that carries its own license, surcharge, and ignition interlock consequences. Newark DWI defense attorney Rachel Kugel of The Kugel Law Firm ( ) has released guidance explaining how refusal charges work, what penalties may apply, and what defenses may be available when police procedures or warnings are questioned.

According to Newark DWI defense attorney Rachel Kugel, New Jersey's implied consent law treats anyone driving on public or quasi-public roads as having agreed to provide breath samples after a lawful DWI arrest based on probable cause. Under N.J.S.A. 39:4-50.2, that consent applies to breath testing only, not to blood or urine testing without additional legal procedures. "Many drivers assume that declining a breath test will make the case go away, but a refusal can create an entirely separate charge with serious consequences," Kugel explains.

Newark DWI defense attorney Rachel Kugel notes that refusal is not limited to saying "no." Silence, conditional answers such as asking to call a lawyer first, deliberately providing short or insufficient breath samples, and stalling can all be treated as refusal under N.J.S.A. 39:4-50.4a. Kugel points out that drivers do not have a legal right to consult an attorney before deciding whether to submit to the breath test, and reasonable delays only for medical treatment or transport to the testing location typically do not count as refusal.

Penalties for refusal depend on whether it is a first, second, or third offense. A first offense can carry fines of $300 to $500, license loss until an ignition interlock device is installed, an interlock requirement of nine to fifteen months after installation, and MVC surcharges of $1,000 per year for three years. Repeat offenses carry higher fines, longer license-loss periods, and extended interlock requirements, with a third or subsequent offense potentially resulting in license loss for eight years following interlock installation.

Kugel emphasizes that refusal is a standalone offense, meaning a driver may be convicted of both refusal and driving while intoxicated arising from the same stop. "Even without a breath result, officers can still rely on driving behavior, appearance, speech, and field sobriety observations to pursue a DWI charge," she notes. One important limit applies, however: when a driver is convicted of both drunk driving and refusal from the same arrest, only one MVC surcharge should be imposed.

Attorney Kugel also highlights that a refusal conviction is a motor vehicle offense rather than a criminal conviction, though it may still appear on MVC driver-history records reviewed by insurers, courts, and employers for approved purposes. She adds that while a prior refusal can escalate penalties for a later refusal charge, under New Jersey case law a prior refusal conviction cannot be used to enhance the penalties of a subsequent DWI conviction.

Special concerns exist for certain drivers. For commercial license holders, a qualifying refusal or DWI-related conviction can affect commercial driving privileges even when the stop occurred in a personal vehicle, with a first qualifying offense potentially triggering a one-year disqualification and a second leading to lifetime disqualification. For drivers under 21, New Jersey's zero-tolerance law applies at a blood alcohol concentration of.01% or higher, and a refusal charge can add standard refusal penalties on top of those risks.

Kugel observes that the State does not win a refusal case automatically, as prosecutors must prove each element beyond a reasonable doubt in municipal court. Those elements include whether the officer had probable cause, whether the driver was arrested for DWI, whether breath samples were properly requested, and whether the Attorney General's Standard Statement was read. "A gap in the stop, the arrest, the required warning, or the proof of refusal can make a real difference in the outcome," she advises. Potential defenses may involve an invalid stop, a failure to read the Standard Statement properly, language barriers affecting understanding, or documented medical conditions that genuinely prevented adequate breath samples.

The firm reviews the stop, arrest, breath-test request, warnings, Alcotest records, and body-camera footage to identify issues that may affect whether the State can prove the charge. Attorney Kugel represents drivers across Newark, Hudson County, and throughout New Jersey.

For those facing a breathalyzer refusal charge, contacting a knowledgeable DWI defense attorney may help protect driving privileges and clarify the options available before a court date.

About The Kugel Law Firm:

The Kugel Law Firm is a Newark-based practice focused on DWI/DUI and refusal defense in New Jersey and New York. Founded by attorney Rachel Kugel, a member of the National College for DUI Defense and the DUI Defense Lawyers Association, the firm represents drivers throughout Newark, Hudson County, and across New Jersey. For consultations, call (973) 854-0098 or visit the office at 1 Gateway Center, Suite 2600, Newark, NJ 07102.

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