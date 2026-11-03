Suspected Cyberattacks Disrupt Food Refrigeration Systems Across Europe
(MENAFN) Suspected cyberattacks against refrigeration systems disrupted food retailers and businesses in eight European countries on Monday, resulting in spoiled products and triggering a criminal investigation in Belgium.
Reported incidents affected Sweden, Belgium, Estonia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Ireland and Denmark. Retailers in Finland were also examining whether unusual temperature fluctuations recorded overnight were connected to the suspected attacks.
EU Agriculture and Food Commissioner Christophe Hansen described the incidents as a deliberate effort to undermine Europe's food security, according to reports.
Although Hansen said the continent's food supply remained secure, he warned that the operational disruptions and resulting food waste were causing real difficulties for businesses. He called for greater cooperation to improve the resilience of the entire supply chain.
Sweden
Several ICA supermarkets were among the affected locations, with most incidents concentrated in Skane. Other stores on Oland, in Varmland and in Stockholm were also impacted.
Six Coop outlets in Gastrikland and Halsingland were reportedly affected as well.
Mats Olsson, manager of an ICA Nara store in Boda on Oland, said he discovered water covering the shop floor and a freezer displaying a temperature of 55C (131F).
The refrigeration equipment had apparently been switched off, causing food products to spoil.
Reported incidents affected Sweden, Belgium, Estonia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Ireland and Denmark. Retailers in Finland were also examining whether unusual temperature fluctuations recorded overnight were connected to the suspected attacks.
EU Agriculture and Food Commissioner Christophe Hansen described the incidents as a deliberate effort to undermine Europe's food security, according to reports.
Although Hansen said the continent's food supply remained secure, he warned that the operational disruptions and resulting food waste were causing real difficulties for businesses. He called for greater cooperation to improve the resilience of the entire supply chain.
Sweden
Several ICA supermarkets were among the affected locations, with most incidents concentrated in Skane. Other stores on Oland, in Varmland and in Stockholm were also impacted.
Six Coop outlets in Gastrikland and Halsingland were reportedly affected as well.
Mats Olsson, manager of an ICA Nara store in Boda on Oland, said he discovered water covering the shop floor and a freezer displaying a temperature of 55C (131F).
The refrigeration equipment had apparently been switched off, causing food products to spoil.
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