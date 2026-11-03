UN Appoints New Head Of UNTSO

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

New York, Nov. 3 (Petra) -- United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today announced the appointment of Major General Nicholas James Foxall of Australia as his new Head of Mission and Chief of Staff of the United Nations Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO), headquartered in occupied Jerusalem.

Major General Foxall succeeds Major General Patrick Gauchat of Switzerland who completed his assignment on 28 February 2026. UNTSO is the United Nations' first-ever peacekeeping operation, established on May 29, 1948, under United Nations Security Council Resolution 50.

According to a UN statement, Major General Foxall brings over 32 years of experience at both the national and international levels, including a distinguished career serving in the Australian Defence Force in various leadership positions Major General Foxall has been deployed to peace support operations, having served in Iraq from 2019 to 2020, in Afghanistan from 2008 to 2009 and in East Timor, with the United Nations Transitional Administration in East Timor, in 1997.

//Petra// WH