Ayla Red Sea Half Marathon To Promote Sports Tourism In Aqaba

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 3 (Petra) -- Aqaba is preparing to welcome runners and visitors on December 4 for the Ayla Red Sea Half Marathon, an event aimed at promoting the city's tourism attractions while strengthening its position as a destination for sports tourism.

Organized by the Jordanian Association for Marathons (Run Jordan), in partnership with the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) and sponsored by Ayla Oasis, the event will bring together athletes, families and visitors for a sporting experience that also highlights Aqaba's diverse tourism offerings.

Beyond the competition, the marathon will give participants an opportunity to explore the city through a route that showcases both its modern tourism developments and historical landmarks, offering a distinctive way to experience Aqaba.

The event is also expected to stimulate tourism activity by attracting visitors and encouraging them to extend their stays, benefiting hotels, hospitality providers, service businesses and the wider local economy.

Ayla's sponsorship reflects the company's continued commitment to supporting sporting initiatives that enhance Aqaba's appeal, attract visitors and promote experiences combining sports, tourism and leisure.

Ayla Oasis CEO Sahl Dudin said promoting Aqaba and strengthening its tourism appeal remain central to the company's work.

He noted that sporting events offer an effective opportunity to introduce the city to new audiences, adding that Ayla's sponsorship of the marathon supports an event that allows participants and their families to enjoy a well-rounded experience in Aqaba while boosting tourism and supporting the local economy.

Meanwhile, Run Jordan Director General Lina Al-Kurd highlighted the distinctive nature of the race route, which brings together Aqaba's modern tourism facilities and historical heritage.

She said runners will travel from the vicinity of the Ayla development to the Great Arab Revolt Plaza, giving them the opportunity to discover the city's landmarks and diversity while highlighting the role of running in encouraging community participation and promoting Jordanian destinations.

This year's programme includes a 21-kilometer half marathon, with individual and relay categories, a 10-kilometer race and a children's race, making the event accessible to participants of different ages and fitness levels.

The 21-kilometer race will start at 7:00 a.m. from the street opposite the Hyatt Regency Aqaba Ayla Hotel. The 10-kilometer race will begin at 9:00 a.m., followed by the children's race at 9:30 a.m. Both races will start from Al-Farouq Street, before the golf entrance at the Ayla Oasis development.

The event's international road race classification for the second consecutive year further strengthens its standing among international sporting events and reflects ongoing efforts to improve organizational standards and attract runners from Jordan and abroad.

Through its sponsorship of the marathon and cooperation with the organizing bodies, Ayla continues to support initiatives that strengthen Aqaba's presence on the international sports tourism calendar and promote the city as a year-round destination for sports, relaxation and leisure.

//Petra// WH