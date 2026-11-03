13 People Injured In Two-Bus Collision In Zarqa

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 3 (Petra) -- Thirteen people were injured in a collision involving two buses near the Free Zone in Zarqa Governorate on Tuesday morning, according to the Public Security Directorate (PSD).

A PSD spokesperson said the injured were transported to hospital for treatment, adding that their conditions were moderate and they remain under medical care.

Authorities have launched a traffic investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision and establish its cause.

//Petra//WH