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13 People Injured In Two-Bus Collision In Zarqa

13 People Injured In Two-Bus Collision In Zarqa


Date: 2026-11-03 02:10:48

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 3 (Petra) -- Thirteen people were injured in a collision involving two buses near the Free Zone in Zarqa Governorate on Tuesday morning, according to the Public Security Directorate (PSD).

A PSD spokesperson said the injured were transported to hospital for treatment, adding that their conditions were moderate and they remain under medical care.

Authorities have launched a traffic investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision and establish its cause.

//Petra//WH

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Jordan News Agency

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