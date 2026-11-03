13 People Injured In Two-Bus Collision In Zarqa
AMMAN, Nov. 3 (Petra) -- Thirteen people were injured in a collision involving two buses near the Free Zone in Zarqa Governorate on Tuesday morning, according to the Public Security Directorate (PSD).
A PSD spokesperson said the injured were transported to hospital for treatment, adding that their conditions were moderate and they remain under medical care.
Authorities have launched a traffic investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision and establish its cause.
//Petra//WH
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