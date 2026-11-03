Russian Attack Leaves 130 Settlements Without Power In Zhytomyr Region
According to him, during a massive combined attack on Ukraine overnight on November 3, Russian forces targeted energy infrastructure in the Zhytomyr region.
As of the morning of November 3, around 130 settlements, affecting more than 180,000 consumers, were without electricity.
There were no fatalities or injuries. Energy workers are continuing efforts to restore power to residents of the region.Read also: Russian attacks damage homes and power lines in Cherkasy, two people injured
As reported by Ukrinform, emergency power outages were introduced in Kyiv, the Kyiv region and the Dnipropetrovsk region in the morning of November 3.
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