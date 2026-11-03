War Update: 206 Clashes On Front Line Over Past Day, Fiercest Fighting In Kostiantynivka Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, this was stated by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a Telegram post.

“Over the past day, 206 combat engagements were recorded. Yesterday, the enemy launched 68 airstrikes, dropping 234 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the invaders deployed 8,297 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,491 attacks on settlements and the positions of our troops, including 61 using multiple launch rocket systems,” the statement said.

The report noted that Russian forces shelled, among other locations, the settlements of Bezsalivka, Korenok, Tovstodubove, Ulanove, Rohizne, Neskuchne, Bachivsk, Yastrubshchyna, Sopych, Iskryskivshchyna, Mala Slobidka, Kozache, Volfyne, Doroshivka, Potapivka, Nova Huta, Buniakyne, Brusky, and Rozhkovychi in the Sumy region.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Russian forces carried out eight assault actions over the past day, launched two airstrikes using five guided aerial bombs, and shelled Ukrainian positions and settlements 58 times, including four attacks using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian troops repelled ten Russian attacks near the settlements of Izbytske, Hrafske, Vovchanski Khutory, Okhrimivka, Shabelne, Chuhunivka, and Ambarne.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian forces launched three assaults toward Radkivka.

Attempts to break through Ukrainian defenses were repelled in the Lyman sector, where Russian troops carried out nine attacks toward the settlements of Nove, Kolodiazi, Lyman, Zarichne, and Dibrova.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces stopped an attempt by Russian troops to advance near the settlement of Yampil.

No Russian assault operations were recorded in the Kramatorsk sector.

In the K ostiantynivka sector, 21 attacks were recorded. Russian forces launched offensive operations near the town of Kostiantynivka and toward Druzhkivka, Novoselivka, Raiske, Sofiivka, Kucheriv Yar, and Vilne.

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Russian forces carried out 13 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector, attempting to advance toward the settlements of Molodetske, Novopavlivka, Chernihivka, Svitle, Dobropillia, Myrne, and Serhiivka.

No Russian assault operations were recorded in the Oleksandrivka sector.

In the Huliaipole sector, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions seven times, attempting to advance toward the settlements of Uspishne, Ternuvate, Hirke, and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv sector, Russian forces launched one assault toward Chervona Krynytsia.

No Russian assault operations were recorded in the Dnipro River sector.

No signs of Russian offensive groupings being formed were detected in the Volyn and Polissia sectors.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russia's total combat losses since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, had reached approximately 1,594,830 personnel as of November 3, 2026, including 2,060 over the past day.

Photo: AFU General Staff