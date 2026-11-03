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Azerbaijan Welcomes Home Its First Dakar 2026 Gold Medallist

Azerbaijan Welcomes Home Its First Dakar 2026 Gold Medallist


Date: 2026-11-03 02:10:01

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Azerbaijani judoka Ibrahim Talibov, who secured the country's first gold medal at the 4th Summer Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, has returned home.

Talibov and his coach, Emin Iskandarov, were welcomed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport by representatives of the sporting community, federation officials, media representatives and family members.

Competing in the under-55kg category, Talibov defeated Croatia's Zvork Jona in the final to claim Azerbaijan's first gold medal at Dakar 2026.

The Azerbaijani judoka began his campaign in the quarter-finals, where he defeated Ibrahim Moussa of the Central African Republic and then overcame Saudi Arabian representative Muratz Hebah to secure his place in the final.

Azerbaijan is represented at Dakar 2026 by 13 athletes competing in eight sports. The Games will continue until 13 November.

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AzerNews

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