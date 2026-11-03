Japan Calls for Stronger US Military Oversight After Okinawa Incident
(MENAFN) Japan on Monday called on US military authorities to strengthen disciplinary enforcement after a Marine was detained on suspicion of driving under the influence in Okinawa, despite restrictions introduced following the alleged murder of a local woman by another American serviceman.
Local authorities said Kalvin Montoya Cardona was arrested on Saturday after police discovered him driving in Okinawa city at approximately 12:25 a.m. local time with a blood-alcohol concentration twice the legal limit.
The arrest took place while a 30-day curfew for US military personnel was in effect. The restrictions began on October 9, five days after Marine Devin Ballard was arrested and later indicted over allegations that he robbed and murdered a woman in Naha, the capital of Okinawa.
Under the measures, American military personnel are prohibited from leaving their accommodation between midnight and 5 a.m. during a designated "period of reflection."
Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said Tokyo had called on Washington to ensure strict compliance with the restrictions and establish effective measures to prevent similar incidents.
Koizumi stressed that the US military must "take seriously" the latest arrest, adding that both governments were holding senior-level discussions to develop preventive measures following the Ballard case.
"We want to reach conclusions as early as possible, announce the measures and put them into practice," he said.
Local authorities said Kalvin Montoya Cardona was arrested on Saturday after police discovered him driving in Okinawa city at approximately 12:25 a.m. local time with a blood-alcohol concentration twice the legal limit.
The arrest took place while a 30-day curfew for US military personnel was in effect. The restrictions began on October 9, five days after Marine Devin Ballard was arrested and later indicted over allegations that he robbed and murdered a woman in Naha, the capital of Okinawa.
Under the measures, American military personnel are prohibited from leaving their accommodation between midnight and 5 a.m. during a designated "period of reflection."
Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said Tokyo had called on Washington to ensure strict compliance with the restrictions and establish effective measures to prevent similar incidents.
Koizumi stressed that the US military must "take seriously" the latest arrest, adding that both governments were holding senior-level discussions to develop preventive measures following the Ballard case.
"We want to reach conclusions as early as possible, announce the measures and put them into practice," he said.
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