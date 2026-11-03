Sherrill Warns NJ Ports: Russian Diesel Risks Federal Penalties
(MENAFN) Mikie Sherrill, the governor of New Jersey, issued a formal warning Monday to the state’s port and terminal operators: bringing in Russian diesel could break federal law and leave companies facing severe civil and criminal liability.
Sherrill disclosed the letter in a post on X.
“Today, I sent a letter putting New Jersey’s port and terminal operators on notice: importing Russian diesel violates federal law and could carry serious civil and criminal consequences,” Sherrill said on US social media company X.
The governor also took aim at President Donald Trump, accusing him of siding with Russian President Vladimir Putin over American interests. She argued that Russian diesel purchases could bankroll Moscow’s military operations and deepen security threats.
Sherrill made clear that New Jersey will not let its ports serve as a gateway for imports that could financially benefit Russia while its war against Ukraine continues.
“Instead of lowering costs, these imports help finance Putin’s war against Ukraine and a campaign of violence and terror that endangers our service members abroad.
“As a Navy veteran, I cannot let that stand unchallenged. Our ports must not be complicit,” she added.
Sherrill disclosed the letter in a post on X.
“Today, I sent a letter putting New Jersey’s port and terminal operators on notice: importing Russian diesel violates federal law and could carry serious civil and criminal consequences,” Sherrill said on US social media company X.
The governor also took aim at President Donald Trump, accusing him of siding with Russian President Vladimir Putin over American interests. She argued that Russian diesel purchases could bankroll Moscow’s military operations and deepen security threats.
Sherrill made clear that New Jersey will not let its ports serve as a gateway for imports that could financially benefit Russia while its war against Ukraine continues.
“Instead of lowering costs, these imports help finance Putin’s war against Ukraine and a campaign of violence and terror that endangers our service members abroad.
“As a Navy veteran, I cannot let that stand unchallenged. Our ports must not be complicit,” she added.
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