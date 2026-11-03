Firebombs Target Police During Youth Unrest in Berlin, Several Arrested
(MENAFN) German authorities arrested several people after groups of young people threw Molotov cocktails and stones at police officers during disturbances in Berlin's Maerkisches Viertel district late Sunday, according to reports.
More than 100 youths reportedly assembled in the neighborhood, setting off fireworks and moving burning rubbish bins into the streets. Two firebombs and stones were then hurled from the crowd toward police, although no injuries were recorded.
At least four people were detained, including a 14-year-old. Those arrested were suspected of throwing incendiary devices or involvement in public disorder, reports said.
Police later said the situation had settled, leaving only small groups of young people at the location.
The incident came after similar disturbances on Halloween night, when youths repeatedly threw eggs and fireworks at public transport buses operating in the same district, disrupting services.
Separately, student demonstrations against government policies were held across Germany on Saturday. Most gatherings remained peaceful, although isolated incidents of violence were reported after nightfall in Berlin, Frankfurt and Hamburg.
More than 100 youths reportedly assembled in the neighborhood, setting off fireworks and moving burning rubbish bins into the streets. Two firebombs and stones were then hurled from the crowd toward police, although no injuries were recorded.
At least four people were detained, including a 14-year-old. Those arrested were suspected of throwing incendiary devices or involvement in public disorder, reports said.
Police later said the situation had settled, leaving only small groups of young people at the location.
The incident came after similar disturbances on Halloween night, when youths repeatedly threw eggs and fireworks at public transport buses operating in the same district, disrupting services.
Separately, student demonstrations against government policies were held across Germany on Saturday. Most gatherings remained peaceful, although isolated incidents of violence were reported after nightfall in Berlin, Frankfurt and Hamburg.
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