Israel Keeps Military on Highest Alert Amid Fears of Renewed Iran Conflict
(MENAFN) Israel maintained its highest level of military readiness on Monday, one day before the US midterm elections, as concerns grew over the possibility of renewed hostilities with Iran, according to reports in Israeli media.
US voters are scheduled to cast their ballots on Tuesday in midterm elections held halfway through Republican President Donald Trump’s second term. The contests include all 435 seats in the House of Representatives, 35 Senate seats and gubernatorial races across 36 states, as well as thousands of local elections and ballot measures.
Trump has repeatedly promised to refrain from launching fresh attacks on Iran before the elections, while indicating that military operations could restart afterward. The situation remains tense amid an ongoing US military buildup in the region and stalled diplomatic negotiations.
Reports said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government has been advocating renewed military action against Iran, with the stated objective of removing its government. Israeli officials, however, have acknowledged that the ultimate decision rests with the White House.
An Israeli news outlet reported Monday that the military was maintaining maximum alert as Washington and Tel Aviv remained concerned about a potential surprise attack by Iran, either directly or through allied armed groups, targeting Israel or US interests across the region.
The report added that intelligence agencies were concerned Tehran might carry out a major military provocation capable of affecting the outcome or atmosphere of the US midterm elections.
US voters are scheduled to cast their ballots on Tuesday in midterm elections held halfway through Republican President Donald Trump’s second term. The contests include all 435 seats in the House of Representatives, 35 Senate seats and gubernatorial races across 36 states, as well as thousands of local elections and ballot measures.
Trump has repeatedly promised to refrain from launching fresh attacks on Iran before the elections, while indicating that military operations could restart afterward. The situation remains tense amid an ongoing US military buildup in the region and stalled diplomatic negotiations.
Reports said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government has been advocating renewed military action against Iran, with the stated objective of removing its government. Israeli officials, however, have acknowledged that the ultimate decision rests with the White House.
An Israeli news outlet reported Monday that the military was maintaining maximum alert as Washington and Tel Aviv remained concerned about a potential surprise attack by Iran, either directly or through allied armed groups, targeting Israel or US interests across the region.
The report added that intelligence agencies were concerned Tehran might carry out a major military provocation capable of affecting the outcome or atmosphere of the US midterm elections.
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