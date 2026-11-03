Trump Threatens Iran with Further Strikes Despite Ongoing Talks
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump reiterated his warning of possible military strikes against Iran on Sunday, saying Washington could eventually have to "give them the hammer" despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation.
"The only reason why I'm not finished with Iran is I want to be nice. I want to try and save all those lives if I can," Trump told supporters during a rally in Iowa.
"But at some point we're going to have to give them the hammer," he added.
Trump had earlier indicated that the US had only one or two remaining targets in Iran, raising concerns that another round of attacks could take place soon.
Among the locations he identified was Pickaxe Mountain in Isfahan province, where an underground nuclear facility is suspected to be located.
His latest comments came as uncertainty persisted over negotiations intended to prevent the US and Israel from launching further attacks on Iran following the conflict's outbreak on February 28.
Reports said Trump held a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday to discuss negotiations with Tehran and the prospect of renewed military action.
According to reports, Netanyahu was advocating an immediate strike following Tuesday's US midterm elections, while Trump preferred to give diplomatic efforts additional time.
"The only reason why I'm not finished with Iran is I want to be nice. I want to try and save all those lives if I can," Trump told supporters during a rally in Iowa.
"But at some point we're going to have to give them the hammer," he added.
Trump had earlier indicated that the US had only one or two remaining targets in Iran, raising concerns that another round of attacks could take place soon.
Among the locations he identified was Pickaxe Mountain in Isfahan province, where an underground nuclear facility is suspected to be located.
His latest comments came as uncertainty persisted over negotiations intended to prevent the US and Israel from launching further attacks on Iran following the conflict's outbreak on February 28.
Reports said Trump held a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday to discuss negotiations with Tehran and the prospect of renewed military action.
According to reports, Netanyahu was advocating an immediate strike following Tuesday's US midterm elections, while Trump preferred to give diplomatic efforts additional time.
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