Kazakhstan Approves Draft Action Plan To Implement Tokayev's Tasks

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's government has approved a draft nationwide action plan to implement the tasks set out in President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's annual address delivered on October 28, the government press service said.

The draft plan was presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin at a government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

The document includes 96 measures across 12 areas of the country's socio-economic development. These cover the implementation of the Year of People's Construction ("Khalyktyk Kurylys"), the development of transport and energy infrastructure, the modernization of housing and utilities, support for industry and agriculture, and the introduction of digital solutions and artificial intelligence technologies.

Other measures focus on developing entrepreneurship, improving the tax and financial systems, increasing the efficiency of public administration, strengthening social support, raising wages, and reducing the administrative burden on teachers. The plan also provides for developing new mechanisms for managing strategic resources, expanding the capital market, and improving legislation.

"The draft nationwide action plan is aimed at addressing the tasks outlined in the President's address and the initiatives of the Head of State in a comprehensive and timely manner. The government should focus on ensuring macroeconomic stability, developing industry and agriculture, modernizing transport and energy infrastructure, improving the effectiveness of social support, and enhancing public administration," Bektenov said.

Regional administrations have been instructed to ensure the effective implementation of regional infrastructure projects, the construction of social facilities, and the rational use of water resources.

"It is necessary to ensure the timely drafting of bills and their subsequent consideration by the Kurultai. Financing arrangements for every item of the plan must also be worked out. The main task is to implement all measures effectively and on time," the prime minister said.

The Ministry of National Economy, together with the Office of the Government, has been instructed to submit the draft presidential decree approving the plan to the Presidential Administration. Deputy prime ministers will be responsible for coordinating and overseeing its implementation within their respective areas of responsibility.