Kazmunaygas-Aero To Refuel Vietnamese Sun Phuquoc Airways Flights In Kazakhstan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas-Aero LLP (KMG-Aero), a subsidiary of KazMunayGas, has signed an agreement with Vietnamese airline Sun PhuQuoc Airways to provide aircraft refueling services at airports across Kazakhstan, KMG said.

The agreement covers the airline's new direct routes between Kazakhstan and Vietnam.

According to KMG, on October 25, 2026, Sun PhuQuoc Airways launched flights on the Almaty-Phu Quoc route. Until December 26, flights will operate three times a week using Airbus A321 aircraft, after which their frequency is scheduled to increase to five times a week.

The airline also plans to launch direct flights on the Astana-Phu Quoc route from December 26, 2026. The flights are scheduled to operate four times a week using Airbus A330 aircraft.

The cooperation is part of Kazakhstan's efforts to strengthen its transport and logistics potential and develop the country into a major Eurasian aviation hub, in line with the instructions of the head of state.

In October 2026, KMG-Aero also signed an agreement with U.S. airline National Airlines to provide aircraft refueling services. The first flight under the agreement, a Boeing 777 cargo aircraft operating on the Hong Kong-Turkistan-Amsterdam route, was serviced at Turkistan International Airport on October 16.

KMG-Aero is a subsidiary of KazMunayGas that has been operating in Kazakhstan's aviation fuel supply market since mid-2014.