Sweden Embassy Stops Processing Schengen Visas

In a social media post on November 2, the embassy said all enquiries concerning Schengen visas, including invitation letters, appeals, case-specific matters and other related issues, must be addressed directly to the migration agency.

The embassy also clarified that it is no longer authorised to provide guidance, information or assistance regarding Schengen visa matters.

"Applicants and sponsors are therefore kindly requested to contact the Swedish Migration Agency directly for all questions and correspondence related to Schengen visas," the embassy said in the post, published under its #MigrationMonday campaign.

The reminder applies to all types of Schengen visa-related enquiries, including those seeking information about individual applications and appeals.

The embassy urged applicants and sponsors to communicate directly with the Swedish Migration Agency to obtain the necessary information and assistance, while thanking them for their cooperation.

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