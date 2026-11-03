STARTRADER Spotlights ANTHUSD Pre-IPO CFD As Anthropic Files To List On Nasdaq

Anthropic's S-1 details financial results ahead of a potential Nasdaq listing, subject to regulatory approvals and market conditions

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STARTRADER has offered eligible clients exposure to Anthropic since June 29, 2026, through ANTHUSD, its pre-IPO CFD. Anthropic, the developer of Claude, publicly filed its registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on October 26, seeking to list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker ANT. ANTHUSD trades 24/7 with leverage of up to 5x, subject to applicable entity requirements. Leverage magnifies potential profits and losses.

According to its S-1, Anthropic reported first-half 2026 revenue of $16.3 billion, up from $1.16 billion a year earlier. Second-quarter revenue of $11.6 billion exceeded its full-year 2025 revenue. It also reported a first-half net loss of $80.7 billion, mainly attributable to a $72.4 billion non-cash charge related to convertible notes and other instruments. Past performance does not indicate future results.

Founded in 2021, Anthropic provides AI models and products, including Claude Code, to businesses and developers. Its proposed listing remains subject to regulatory approvals and market conditions.

"The S-1 puts filed numbers behind growth the market had mostly followed through funding rounds. ANTHUSD has given clients a way to take a view on Anthropic since June, well before its shares begin trading."- Peter Karsten, CEO, STARTRADER

ANTHUSD is a CFD and provides price exposure only. Clients do not own Anthropic shares, receive any IPO allocation or hold shareholder rights. Its pricing may differ from any future share price. Trading availability, pricing and liquidity are subject to market conditions and applicable product terms.

Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Pre-IPO CFDs may be subject to limited liquidity, wider spreads and significant price volatility, and there is no guarantee that the underlying company will complete a public listing. This content is for information only and does not constitute investment advice.

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