Solar A/S: No. 13 2026 Financial Calendar 2027 For Solar
|Date
|Event
|4 February
|Shareholders' deadline for submitting proposals for the agenda for the Annual General Meeting
|11 February
|Annual Report 2026
|19 March
|Annual General Meeting
|20-23 March
|Shares are being traded without dividend
|24 March
|Payment of dividend
|29 April
|Quarterly Report Q1 2027
|12 August
|Quarterly Report Q2 2027
|4 November
|Quarterly Report Q3 2027
Contact
CEO Jens Andersen - tel. +45 79 30 02 01
CFO Michael H. Jeppesen - tel. +45 79 30 02 62
IR Director Dennis Callesen - tel. +45 29 92 18 11
Facts about Solar
Solar is a leading European sourcing and services company mainly within electrical, heating and plumbing, ventilation and climate and energy solutions. Our core business centres on product sourcing, value-adding services and optimisation of our customers' businesses.
We facilitate efficiency improvement and provide digital tools that turn our customers into winners. We drive the green transition and provide best in class solutions to ensure sustainable use of resources.
Solar Group is headquartered in Denmark, generated revenue of approx. DKK 12.2bn in 2025 and has approx. 3,000 employees. Solar is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and operates under the short designation SOLAR B. For more information, please visit .
Disclaimer
This announcement was published in Danish and English today via Nasdaq Copenhagen. In the event of any inconsistency between the two versions, the Danish version shall prevail.
Attachment
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No. 13 2026 Financial calendar 2027
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