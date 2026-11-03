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Solar A/S: No. 13 2026 Financial Calendar 2027 For Solar


Date: 2026-11-03 02:01:12

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Date Event
4 February Shareholders' deadline for submitting proposals for the agenda for the Annual General Meeting
11 February Annual Report 2026
19 March Annual General Meeting
20-23 March Shares are being traded without dividend
24 March Payment of dividend
29 April Quarterly Report Q1 2027
12 August Quarterly Report Q2 2027
4 November Quarterly Report Q3 2027


Contact
CEO Jens Andersen - tel. +45 79 30 02 01
CFO Michael H. Jeppesen - tel. +45 79 30 02 62
IR Director Dennis Callesen - tel. +45 29 92 18 11

Facts about Solar

Solar is a leading European sourcing and services company mainly within electrical, heating and plumbing, ventilation and climate and energy solutions. Our core business centres on product sourcing, value-adding services and optimisation of our customers' businesses.

We facilitate efficiency improvement and provide digital tools that turn our customers into winners. We drive the green transition and provide best in class solutions to ensure sustainable use of resources.

Solar Group is headquartered in Denmark, generated revenue of approx. DKK 12.2bn in 2025 and has approx. 3,000 employees. Solar is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and operates under the short designation SOLAR B. For more information, please visit .

Disclaimer
This announcement was published in Danish and English today via Nasdaq Copenhagen. In the event of any inconsistency between the two versions, the Danish version shall prevail.

Attachment

  • No. 13 2026 Financial calendar 2027

MENAFN03112026004107003653ID1111906512


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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